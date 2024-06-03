French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores and results as Novak Djokovic returns after ‘unhealthy’ late finish
Djokovic faces Francisco Cerundolo as he looks to reach the quarter-finals of the Paris grand slam
The French Open fourth round continues as Novak Djokovic returns to action following his 3am finish on Saturday night.
The 37-year-old Djokovic battled past Lorenzo Musetti in the latest finish in French Open history to keep his hopes of winning a 25th grand slam title alive. The World No 1 now takes on Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo after fellow players, including Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, criticised the scheduling of the tournament and warned Djokovic’s late-night epic was “not healthy”.
Elsewhere today, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are in action as they look to reach the quarter-finals. Rybakina takes on Elina Svitolina in the opening match on Philippe-Chatrier before Sabelanka faces the American Emma Navarro. Djokovic then returns against Cerundolo before the night session is headlined by the meeting of German fourth seed Alexander Zverev and the 21-year-old star Holger Rune.
Novak Djokovic diplomatic on late matches as Coco Gauff calls them ‘not healthy’
Novak Djokovic admitted his late-night finish at the French Open “could have been handled differently” while Coco Gauff branded playing into the early hours “not healthy”.
Djokovic endured the latest finish in Roland Garros history as he beat Lorenzo Musetti in five sets to reach the fourth round, with the last ball struck at 3.08am local time.
“I don’t want to get into it,” said the defending champion. “I have my opinions but I think there are great things to talk about as we are talking about this match and both Lorenzo’s and my performance stands out.
“I don’t want to be talking about schedule. I think some things could’ve been handled differently. But there’s beauty, as well, winning the match at 3.30am if it’s the last one of the tournament.
“But it’s not so I’m going to have to switch on all of my young genes and try and recover as quick as possible.”
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
French Open: Today’s order of play
Philippe Chatrier
From 10:00am
(15) Elina Svitolina (Ukr) v (4) Elena Rybakina (Kaz)
(22) Emma Navarro (USA) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)
(1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v (23) Francisco Cerundolo (Arg)
(4) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v (13) Holger Rune (Den)
Suzanne Lenglen
From 10:00am
Elina Avanesyan (Rus) v (12) Jasmine Paolini (Ita)
(11) Alex De Minaur (Aus) v (5) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)
Varvara Gracheva (Fra) v Mirra Andreeva (Rus)
(12) Taylor Fritz (USA) v (7) Casper Ruud (Nor)
Good morning
