The French Open fourth round continues as Novak Djokovic returns to action following his 3am finish on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old Djokovic battled past Lorenzo Musetti in the latest finish in French Open history to keep his hopes of winning a 25th grand slam title alive. The World No 1 now takes on Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo after fellow players, including Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, criticised the scheduling of the tournament and warned Djokovic’s late-night epic was “not healthy”.

Elsewhere today, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are in action as they look to reach the quarter-finals. Rybakina takes on Elina Svitolina in the opening match on Philippe-Chatrier before Sabelanka faces the American Emma Navarro. Djokovic then returns against Cerundolo before the night session is headlined by the meeting of German fourth seed Alexander Zverev and the 21-year-old star Holger Rune.

