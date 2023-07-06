Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas start time: When is Wimbledon match?
Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas is the third match of the day on Centre Court
Andy Murray faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster second-round match at Wimbledon today.
The two-time Wimbledon champion is feeling confident about his chances at The All England Club, but will have to pass a huge test as he takes on the world number five Tsitsipas.
Murray looked sharp as he took just two hours to defeat the British wildcard Ryan Peniston in his opening round match on Tuesday, while Tsitsipas barely survived his five-set epic with Dominic Thiem in a battle that only finished on Wednesday evening.
Murray and Tsitsipas have met twice before and there was controversy as the Greek won a five-set clash at the US Open in 2021, with the former world No 1 accusing his opponent of using bathroom breaks to his advantage.
The bad blood seems to have settled down for now, and Murray comes into this having won their only previous meeting on grass in the Stuttgart last year. Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas?
Murray vs Tsitsipas in the third match of the day on Centre Court. It will follow Liam Broady vs Casper, in another match that features a British player against a top seed, and then defending champion Elena Rybakina vs Alize Cornet.
With the day’s play on Centre Court commencing from 1:30pm, Murray could therefore expect to start his match against Tsitsipas at around 5:30pm on Thursday evening, only it could be slightly later depending on the earlier games. Either way, it’s set to be a prime-time evening clash on Centre Court.
What is today’s order of play?
CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START
L. Broady (GBR) v C. Ruud (NOR) 4
A. Cornet (FRA) v E. Rybakina (KAZ) 3
A. Murray (GBR) v S. Tsitsipas (GRE) 5
No.1 COURT - 13:00 START
A. Zverev (GER) 19 v G. Brouwer (NED)
S. Stephens (USA) v D. Vekic (CRO) 20
J. Pegula (USA) 4 v C. Bucsa (ESP)
For the full order of play, click here
What is today’s TV schedule?
11:00-19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two
13:45-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One
19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One
13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer
11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button
21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two
