When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final?

Carlos Alcaraz faces Novak Djokovic in a sensational rematch of their epic Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in five thrilling sets last year to win the Championships for the first time in one of the greatest finals of the modern era. The Spaniard is the only player to beat Djokovic in the last 11 years on Centre Court and has since gone on to win the French Open for his third grand slam title at the age of 21.

Djokovic, at 37, is bidding to become the oldest Wimbledon champion in the Open era and equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eighth titles at the All England Club. The 24-time grand slam champion has made a stunning recovery from undergoing knee surgery just four weeks ago but has not won a title this season.

"He already beat me here in a Wimbledon final in a five-set thriller so I don’t expect anything less than a huge battle,” Djokovic said after beating Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals. "He is as complete a player as they come, so it’s going to take the best of my ability to beat him."

While Alcaraz is hoping to do his part in a super Sunday for Spain, with La Roja facing England in the Euro 2024 final later in the evening. “Being a Spaniard, yeah it would be a perfect Sunday,” he said of the possibility of a double triumph. “It’s going to be a really fun day for Spanish people watching my final, watching the Euros final.”

When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic?

The Wimbledon men’s final takes place at 2pm BST on Sunday 14 July.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Sunday’s TV schedule?

11:00 -12:30 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00 - 21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

13:00 - 18:20 - Live coverage - BBC One

18:20 - 21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

21:55 - 22:55 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two