What time is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon today?
It’s men’s semi-finals day at the All England Club and Djokovic is in action on Centre Court
Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner as the 36-year-old Serbian continues the pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title. The Italian eighth seed is playing in the first grand slam semi-final of his young career and will need to produce the performance of a lifetime to beat the 23-time slam champion.
Djokovic cruised through the first three rounds in straight sets before dropping a set to Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round. He lost the opening set in his quarter-final with Andrey Rublev but recovered by reeling off the next three to book his place in the semi-finals.
The 21-year-old Sinner has lost just two sets so far: one to Frenchman Quentin Halys in the third round and one to Russia’s Roman Safiullin in the quarter-finals.
Djokovic and Sinner will be first on Centre Court on Friday, from around 1.30pm BST. Here is Friday’s intended order of play:
(All times BST)
Centre Court
13:30: (8) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Ser)
(1) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa) v (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)
Court 1
13:00: (16) Caroline Dolehide (USA) & Shuai Zhang (Chn) v (3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel)
Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze) v Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa)
Court 12
11:00: (5) Renata Jamrichova (Svk) v (2) Clervie Ngounoue (USA)
Henry Searle (Gbr) v (4) Cooper Williams (USA)
Hannah Klugman (Gbr) & Isabelle Lacy (Gbr) v Tatum Evans (USA) & Alanis Hamilton (USA)
Alena Kovackova (Cze) & Laura Samsonova (Cze) v (2) Renata Jamrichova (Svk) & Federica Urgesi (Ita)
Court 18
11:00: (9) Dali Blanch (USA) v (5) Yaroslav Demin (Rus)
(1) Alina Korneeva (Rus) v Nikola Bartunkova (Cze)
Jakub Filip (Cze) & Gabriele Vulpitta (Ita) v (2) Joao Fonseca (Bra) & Juan Carlos Prado Angelo (Bol)
(7) Dali Blanch (USA) & Roy Horovitz (USA) v (6) Branko Djuric (Ser) & Arthur Gea (Fra)
