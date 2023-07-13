Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina remain on course to defend their Wimbledon singles titles after reaching the second week of action at the Championships.

Djokovic has continued his dominance at the All England Club as he bids to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight titles, extending his winning run at Wimbledon to 31 matches in a row.

Rybakina, who lifted her first grand slam title when she defeated Ons Jabeur in last year’s final, had her preparations for the tournament disrupted by illness but produced a statement performance on Centre Court as she thrashed the British No 1 Katie Boulter 6-1 6-1 on Saturday.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz remains in contention, but British hopes in the singles are over after Boulter’s exit followed defeats for Cameron Norrie, Liam Broady and Andy Murray’s heartbreaking loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

When are the Wimbledon finals?

The Wimbledon men’s and women’s finals will take place on the weekend of 15 and 16 July.

As is tradition, the women’s final will be played on Saturday 15 July and the men’s final on Sunday 16 July.

Both matches will start at 2pm BST (9am ET).

How can I watch it?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Tournament schedule

Sunday 9 July: Men’s and women’s singles - third and fourth round

Monday 10 July: Men’s and women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 11 July: Men’s and women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 12 July: Men’s and women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 13 July: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 14 July: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 15 July: Women’s singles final

Sunday 16 July: Men’s singles final