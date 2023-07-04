✕ Close Wimbledon crowds arrive to see Andy Murray and Roger Federer ahead of the second day

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Murray returns to action at Wimbledon on day two as Roger Federer makes a guest appearance on Centre Court. The eight-time Wimbledon champion, whose men’s record could be equalled by Novak Djokovic this fortnight, retired from tennis last September and has been invited back to the All England Club for a celebration of his career this afternoon.

Murray faces fellow Brit Ryan Peniston in his opening match of the tournament, with defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina starting the day’s play against Shelby Rodgers. Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev are among the top seeds in action on a busy day at Wimbledon - which could be disrupted by rain with heavy showers forecast for the afternoon.

British No 1s Cameron Norrie, who reached the semi-finals last year, and Katie Boulter are scheduled to get their campaigns underway. Coco Gauff was the biggest casualty on the opening day on Monday as the seventh seed fell to Sofia Kenin, while Venus Williams went out fighting as the 43-year-old played on through injury during her defeat to Elina Svitolina.

Follow live scores and updates from Wimbledon in our live blog