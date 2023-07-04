Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Andy Murray in action as Roger Federer returns on day two
Wimbledon live scores and updates as Andy Murray opens his campaign against Ryan Peniston and Roger Federer makes a return appearance to Centre Court
Wimbledon crowds arrive to see Andy Murray and Roger Federer ahead of the second day
Andy Murray returns to action at Wimbledon on day two as Roger Federer makes a guest appearance on Centre Court. The eight-time Wimbledon champion, whose men’s record could be equalled by Novak Djokovic this fortnight, retired from tennis last September and has been invited back to the All England Club for a celebration of his career this afternoon.
Murray faces fellow Brit Ryan Peniston in his opening match of the tournament, with defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina starting the day’s play against Shelby Rodgers. Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev are among the top seeds in action on a busy day at Wimbledon - which could be disrupted by rain with heavy showers forecast for the afternoon.
British No 1s Cameron Norrie, who reached the semi-finals last year, and Katie Boulter are scheduled to get their campaigns underway. Coco Gauff was the biggest casualty on the opening day on Monday as the seventh seed fell to Sofia Kenin, while Venus Williams went out fighting as the 43-year-old played on through injury during her defeat to Elina Svitolina.
Follow live scores and updates from Wimbledon in our live blog
Wimbledon 2023: Harriet Dart gutted to play ‘worst match of grass season’
Harriet Dart was gutted she saved her worst for Wimbledon after becoming the first British casualty of this year’s tournament. Dart was beaten 6-7 (4) 6-0 6-4 by Frenchwoman Diane Parry in a disappointing display on Court 12.
“I felt pretty poor out there,” she admitted. “What’s amazing was I had a chance to win playing not great tennis.
“I still feel like I have so much to improve on. I’ve had a really good grass-court season. It’s just disappointing that my worst match of the grass-court season came here.
“Naturally being British, you want to play well here. I just didn’t really get going. She also made it tricky for me. Credit to her, she played better tennis than me today.”
Wimbledon 2023: Concerns over Centre Court roof after rain delay
Wimbledon organisers face concerns over the Centre Court roof after Novak Djokovic’s first-round match against Pedro Cachin was delayed for over an hour due to a rain delay.
There were farcical scenes as leaf blowers were deployed and Djokovic attempted to dry the court himself with a towel. It wasn’t until the roof was opened that the grass was able to dry and the match could continue.
Djokovic said later: “I was communicating quite a lot out of the court with the supervisor and referee, and the chairman of the club came down as well. They were all a little bit confused because that’s something that they never experienced ever since the roof was installed on the Centre Court.
“Both of us players wanted to come out. We did several times to show to the crowd that we want to play, we want to be there. But it was just too many places on the court which were too slippery and really moist.
“It was very strange that for more than an hour the situation was not changing at all for the better. I think it was a good call from the chair umpire (to carry on). I don’t think it has gotten too much wet from that maybe extra minute and a half or something.
“We were lucky that rain stopped so we could resume play with an open roof. Hopefully they’ll fix it because that’s one of the only two courts that has a roof. If it starts raining, if you can’t play under the roof, that’s a little bit of an issue for the schedule.”
Wimbledon 2023: Liam Broady sets up Casper Ruud battle
Liam Broady was one of three British winners yesterday, defeating Constant Lestienne 6-1, 6-3, 7-5. The world number 142 now gets the chance to face the fourth seed Casper Ruud in the second round.
“I think it will be a fantastic opportunity,” he said. “I mean, I just said a couple minutes ago to one of my friends, This is the reason I play tennis, is to get these opportunities.
“I’m proud of the fact that I played Andy on Centre Court at Wimbledon. He might have slapped me around for a few hours, but that’s a fantastic thing in my eyes to have been able to have played Andy on Centre.
“The opportunity to play Casper, someone who I’ve never played before, I’m really excited, and hopefully can make a good match of it.”
Wimbledon 2023: Jodie Burrage celebrates after believing tennis career was ‘done’
Jodie Burrage feared she would have to give up her tennis career three years ago – but now she is celebrating a first Wimbledon win.
Burrage, 24, contemplated hanging up her racket and going to university instead after undergoing a third ankle operation.
But a 6-1 6-3 win over American Caty McNally – her maiden success at SW19 after consecutive first-round exits – has likely catapulted the British wild card into the top 100 for the first time.
“I’ve dealt with a lot of injuries throughout my career, and a lot of people telling me that I couldn’t get to the top, that I wouldn’t be a player when I was younger,” she said.
“After my third ankle operation, my mind had decided that that was it. That was my tennis career done.
“But I somehow got back on the horse with help from family and friends, and my boyfriend as well, that really helped push through that not-so-nice time.
“To sit here saying I’ve won my first round at Wimbledon, hopefully going to be in the top 100 in two weeks, I was not expecting that, but I’m very happy that it’s happened.”
Novak Djokovic begins Wimbledon defence with strange return to ‘second home’
Novak Djokovic tried his best to keep the crowd entertained. With the roof closed over Centre Court and the grass taking longer than expected to dry after the lightest drops of rain, the defending champion emerged from the locker room with towel in hand and took matters into his own hands: dabbing the surface and then wafting the air in performative exasperation. It drew the politest of Wimbledon chuckles. An hour passed.
When the roof opened again, Djokovic returned to business, advancing to the second round with a clean, clinical victory over the Argentine Pedro Cachin.
It was pointed out to Djokovic afterwards that Wimbledon must feel like a second home. “What a second home to have,” he replied, but what a strange one as well.
Novak Djokovic begins Wimbledon defence with strange return to ‘second home’
The seven-time Wimbledon champion resumed his complicated relationship with Centre Court with a straight-sets win over Pedro Cachin
Wimbledon 2023: Coco Gauff ‘to go back to the drawing board’ after exit
Coco Gauff speaking after her 6-4 4-6 6-2 defeat to Sofia Kenin: “I knew it was going to be a tough first round for me. I tried my best, but it wasn’t enough. I think I have a lot to work on if I want to improve from this.
“It really wants me to work harder. Right now I’m very frustrated and disappointed. So, yeah, I think it makes me want to work even harder. I feel like I have been working hard, but clearly it’s not enough.
“I have to go back to the drawing board and see where I need to improve and how to do the right drills to do that.”
Why Venus Williams’ return at Wimbledon was greater than any result
With a dose of reality in the face of unwavering willpower, aghast at a contentious call to end the match, Venus Williams took her leave at Wimbledon. A wave with her left hand, a wave with her right, and out of the All England Club once more. But more so than any result against Elina Svitolina would muster was the enduring sense of unfettered resolve. Beyond any second-round spot or miraculous comeback from injury; a hope to people from all walks of life, on one of the grandest sporting stages of them all.
A straight-sets, 6-4 6-3, defeat to Ukrainian star Svitolina – who has her own magical story to tell, returning to the tour from giving birth to a daughter in October while her country is at war – was ultimately inevitable. Particularly, after a rousing start and break of serve in her favour, Williams slipped and fell in a manner not dissimilar to her sister Serena at Wimbledon two years ago. Her mobility, already restricted at the back of the court, was only hindered further. The real result was not retiring.
By Kieran Jackson
Why Venus Williams’ return at Wimbledon was greater than any result
Competing at Wimbledon at the age of 43, five-time champion Williams succumbed to Elina Svitolina after being hampered by a knee injury – but simply returning to Centre Court transcended any second-round spot
Wimbledon weather forecast: Rain expected
It could well be covers on from the start today - there is heavy rain forecast for much of the early afternoon, but hopefully it can clear by the evening.
If it does rain, we will still have play on under the roof Centre Court and Court No 1.
Wimbledon order of play and Tuesday’s schedule
There is SO much good tennis today on the outside courts - hopefully it’s not all disrupted by the rain that is forecast for the afternoon.
No.2 COURT - 11:00 START
1 Dominic Thiem (AUT) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5]
Not before 12:30
2 Quentin Halys (FRA) vs Daniel Evans (GBR) [27] T/F 6/2 6/3 0/0
3 Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]
4 Heather Watson (GBR) vs Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [10]
5 Daniil Medvedev [3] vs Arthur Fery (GBR)
No.3 COURT - 11:00 START
1 George Loffhagen (GBR) vs Holger Rune (DEN) [6]
Not before 12:30
2 Yannick Hanfmann (GER) vs Taylor Fritz (USA) [9] T/F 4/6 6/2 6/4 5/7 2/3
3 Maria Sakkari (GRE) [8] vs Marta Kostyuk (UKR)
4 Alexander Zverev (GER) [19] vs Gijs Brouwer (NED)
5 Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Madison Keys (USA) [25]
COURT 12 - 11:00 START
1 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)
Not before 12:30
2 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [26] vs Radu Albot (MDA) T/F 5/7 2/2
3 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [18] vs Natalija Stevanovic (SRB)
4 Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) vs Paula Badosa (ESP)
5 Frances Tiafoe (USA) [10] vs Yibing Wu (CHN)
COURT 18 - 11:00 START
1 Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Daria Saville (AUS)
2 Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) vs Alex De Minaur (AUS) [15]
3 Sho Shimabukuro (JPN) vs Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [21]
4 Karolina Muchova (CZE) [16] vs Jule Niemeier (GER)
Wimbledon order of play and Tuesday’s schedule
Andy Murray begins his Wimbledon campaign as defending champion Elena Rybakina opens the second day’s play on Centre Court.
Murray faces fellow Ryan Peniston in an all-British battle, ten years on from his memorable first triumph at the All England Club. Rybakina meets the American Shelby Rodgers as she begins her title defence, while Aryna Sabalenka is also in action on Centre Court
CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START
1 Shelby Rogers (USA) vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3]
2 Ryan Peniston (GBR) vs Andy Murray (GBR)
3 Panna Udvardy (HUN) vs Aryna Sabalenka [2]
No.1 COURT - 13:00 START
1 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Jeremy Chardy (FRA)
2 Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] vs Magdalena Frech (POL)
3 Cameron Norrie (GBR) [12] vs Tomas Machac (CZE)
Wimbledon order of play and Tuesday’s schedule
Andy Murray, Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz are all in action on day two of the Championships
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies