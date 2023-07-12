Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer record as quarter-finals continue
Novak Djokovic returned to the Wimbledon semi-finals after Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina knocked out World No 1 Iga Swiatek on Centre Court
Loading....
Novak Djokovic continued his Wimbledon defence as he saw off the challenge of Andrey Rublev to reach the semi-finals, while Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina knocked out world No 1 Iga Swiatek to extend her stunning run at the Championships.
Djokovic responded brilliantly to losing the opening set against Rublev, the seventh seed, as the defending champion went on to clinch an entertaining 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 win. In doing so, Djokovic reached the 46th grand slam semi-final of his career, which equals Roger Federer’s all-time record.
Earlier, Svitolina produced a major upset as she defeated top seed Swiatek in three thrilling sets on Centre Court, as the Ukrainian continued her remarkable comeback. Svitolina only returned to tennis three months ago after giving birth to her first child and will now play Marketa Vondrousova, who defeated Jessica Pegula, for a place in the Wimbledon final.
Follow live scores and updates from Wimbledon, below
Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev, and the moment a match became Wimbledon theatre
It is almost remarkable that every step Novak Djokovic takes on Centre Court does not emit a low thud – an ominous boom oscillating around the grounds of the All England Club, the SW19 postcode, and in fact the wider Wimbledon area.
For such a sound would be a fitting soundtrack to the presence and progression of the seven-time champion at this tournament.
And while it would be irresponsible not to acknowledge the looming threats to Djokovic’s throne at Wimbledon this year, the reigning champion saw off another threat, another contender, another pretender to his crown on Tuesday, as the air of inevitability around the Serb intensified.
Djokovic, Rublev, and the moment a match became theatre
The seven-time champion fought from behind to win in four sets and reach the semi-finals
Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic defeats Andrey Rublev in four sets to reach semi-finals
More from Djokovic who was told he’d matched Roger Federer’s record of reaching 46 Grand Slam semi-finals:
“In terms of the numbers, thank you for bringing them up but they’re just numbers at the end of the day. Especially during the tournament, I don’t like to spend too much time thinking about statistics. It’s a tournament that is active for me and I’m still in it.
“That’s all I’m thinking about right now. All I’m thinking about is directing my attention to my next match. It’s only going to get tougher I know that but I like the way I played today, the energy on the court also, so hopefully I can have another win in a few days’ time.”
She’s gone from wildcard to brink of the final, but Elina Svitolina’s fairytale is bigger than Wimbledon
After almost three hours of understanding her role and executing a calculated game plan to perfection, Elina Svitolina was suddenly at a loss to explain what she had achieved. In stunning the world No 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals, the Ukrainian wildcard, who only returned to tennis three months ago after becoming a mother, continued her fairytale comeback run in a story that is becoming bigger than the tournament. It could become greater still.
There will be no overshadowing this. After knocking out Victoria Azarenka in the previous round, delivering a victory for Ukraine against Belarus in a three-set thriller that was dominated afterwards by the Wimbledon crowd booing Azarenka off the court, Svitolina produced an even stronger performance against Swiatek. It’s a seismic shock, delivered by a wildcard with nothing to lose and who no longer sees tennis as the most important thing in her life.
But that, perhaps, is the explanation behind Svitolina’s stunning run. The 28-year-old is a former world No 3, previously reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2019, but was often unable to produce her best form at the grand slams earlier in her career. Four years later, and only months after giving birth to her daughter Skai, Svitolina is performing better than ever while playing for something bigger than herself. She is representing a country at war and bringing hope to a nation torn apart by Russian invasion.
Elina Svitolina’s fairytale comeback is bigger than Wimbledon
The Ukrainian is giving hope to her country during war and stunned world No 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals
Elina Svitolina speaking after her victory over world number one, Iga Swiatek
“I don’t know what is happening right now in my head but it’s unbelievable. I’m really happy I got this chance to play here again. It was a great match, a great atmosphere and an unbelievable feeling. It was not easy to play against Iga [Swiatek]. Obviously, she’s world number one, she’s always fighting but today was an unbelievable match and I’m really happy I could win this one.
“Iga is not only a great champion but she’s also an unbelievable person. She was one of the first people that really helped Ukrainian people and it was a huge help for Ukraine. It’s not easy to play against someone who you have a lot of good moments with. I don’t think it was easy for her as well but I’m ust really proud of my effort and thank you for cheering for me all the way.”
On her preparations for the semi-finals: “First of all I’m going to have a beer. I’m just going to enjoy it with my team. At the beginning of the tournament, if someone told me that I would be in the semi-final and beating the world number one, I would have said they were crazy, so I’m just going to enjoy tonight, get some treatment and then regroup and be ready for the next big battle.”
Wimbledon order of play and Wednesday’s schedule
Elena Rybakina faces Ons Jabeur in a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final as the quarter-finals continue at the All England Club tomorrow.
Rybakina defeated Jabeur in three sets to win her first grand-slam title last July but the Tunisian is out for “revenge” after looking impressive in her straight-sets win against Petra Kvitova.
The men’s action is highlighted by Carlos Alcaraz facing young rival Holger Rune in the first Wimbledon quarter-final in the Open era to be played between two players under the age of 21.
Christopher Eubanks will look to pull off another upset as the unseeded American faces Daniil Medvedev, following shock wins against Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas so far.
Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka will look to return to the Wimbledon semi-finals as the second seed faces in-form Madison Keys. The Belarusian reached the final four in 2021 before she was banned from competing at the Championships last year.
Wimbledon order of play and Wednesday’s schedule
The quarter-finals resume with a rematch of last year’s women’s final
Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic defeats Andrey Rublev in four sets to reach semi-finals
Novak Djokovic on being the one everybody wants to beat:
“I love it! It’s true. I think any tennis player wants to be in a position where everyone wants to win against you on the court. It is a privilege, as Billie Jean King said.
“Pressure is a part of what we do. It’s a part of our sport. It’s never going to go away regardless of how many Grand Slams you win, or how many matches you’ve won or how many years you’ve played professionally on the tour.
“The pressure is paramount every single time I come out on court, particularly here on Centre Court at Wimbledon but at the same time, it awakens the most beautiful emotions in me and it motivates me beyond what I’ve ever dreamed of actually and inspires me to play my best tennis.
“I know that they want to get a scalp and they want to win but it ain’t happening still! Very humble!”
Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic defeats Andrey Rublev in four sets to reach semi-finals
Time for som post match reaction from Novak Djokovic now. He spoke on Centre Court after his win saying: “There were some thrilling rallies. Andrey is a guy I respect a lot. His forehand is kind of scary.
“He’s obviously someone who has been around the top 10 for a number of years and I have to congratulate him on a great match and a great tournament.”
Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic defeats Andrey Rublev in four sets to reach semi-finals
After his post match interview, Novak Djokovic meets a cluster of young kids near the exit to Centre Court. They’re a bundle of excitement at meeting the great man and Djokovic stops to sign autographs, take selfies and give the kids some momentos.
It’s a nice moment.
Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic defeats Andrey Rublev in four sets to reach semi-finals
Novak Djokovic marches on. It’s been 10 years since he’s been beaten on Centre Court and that stat doesn’t look like it’s ending anytime soon.
Djokovic reaches the final four once again and will have his eye on a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title.
Wimbledon LIVE: Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic
Andrey Rublev 6-4 1-6 4-6 3-6 Novak Djokovic
Oh my! Novak Djokovic meets Andrey Rublev’s serves with some tremendous hitting and takes the first two points of the next game.
A lob from the Serb is smashed back but his backhand gets him out of trouble and sets up three match points.
Rublev saves the first with an ace. He thinks he’s saved the second but his serve is a fault. Djokovic then goes after the second serve, he steps up to the net and volleys home a drop shot winner.
Game, set and match Novak Djokovic!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies