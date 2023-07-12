✕ Close Wimbledon: Highlights from day nine at tennis tournament

Novak Djokovic continued his Wimbledon defence as he saw off the challenge of Andrey Rublev to reach the semi-finals, while Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina knocked out world No 1 Iga Swiatek to extend her stunning run at the Championships.

Djokovic responded brilliantly to losing the opening set against Rublev, the seventh seed, as the defending champion went on to clinch an entertaining 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 win. In doing so, Djokovic reached the 46th grand slam semi-final of his career, which equals Roger Federer’s all-time record.

Earlier, Svitolina produced a major upset as she defeated top seed Swiatek in three thrilling sets on Centre Court, as the Ukrainian continued her remarkable comeback. Svitolina only returned to tennis three months ago after giving birth to her first child and will now play Marketa Vondrousova, who defeated Jessica Pegula, for a place in the Wimbledon final.

