Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Tennis scores and updates from women’s semi-final day

✕ Close Djokovic accuses Wimbledon crowd of 'disrespect' after Rune victory

It’s women’s singles semi-finals day at Wimbledon as 2022 champion Elena Rybakina headlines the four players competing to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday afternoon.

Rybakina is the overwhelming favourite against the remaining contenders who have far less grass-court pedigree than the Kazakh. She took barely an hour to sweep aside Elina Svitolina in Wednesday’s quarter-final and now faces former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova as she returns to Centre Court.

This is the first time Krejcikova has gone beyond the quarter-final stage of any grand slam since her 2021 Roland Garros triumph and the 28-year-old Czech had never previously gone beyond the fourth round at the All England Club.

That’s still a comparatively starry Wimbledon resume compared to Jasmine Paolini, who had never even won a match on grass until this summer as she builds on her shock run to the French Open final. Paolini is also the first Italian woman to reach the singles semi-finals in SW19 and faces Donna Vekic, who reached her maiden grand slam semi-final at the 43rd time of asking when she ended qualifier Lulu Sun’s dream run in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Follow all the latest scores and match updates from Wimbledon below: