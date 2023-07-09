When are the Wimbledon finals?
Will Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina return to the final?
Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina remain on course to defend their Wimbledon singles titles after reaching the second week of action at the Championships.
Djokovic has continued his dominance at the All England Club as he bids to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight titles, extending his winning run at Wimbledon to 31 matches in a row.
Rybakina, who lifted her first grand slam title when she defeated Ons Jabeur in last year’s final, had her preparations for the tournament disrupted by illness but produced a statement performance on Centre Court as she thrashed the British No 1 Katie Boulter 6-1 6-1 on Saturday.
Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek remain in contention, but British hopes in the singles are over after Boulter’s exit followed defeats for Cameron Norrie, Liam Broady and Andy Murray’s heartbreaking loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
When are the Wimbledon finals?
The Wimbledon men’s and women’s finals will take place on the weekend of 15 and 16 July.
As is tradition, the women’s final will be played on Saturday 15 July and the men’s final on Sunday 16 July.
Both matches will start at 2pm BST (9am ET).
How can I watch it?
Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Tournament schedule
Sunday 9 July: Men’s and women’s singles - third and fourth round
Monday 10 July: Men’s and women’s singles - fourth round
Tuesday 11 July: Men’s and women’s singles - quarter-finals
Wednesday 12 July: Men’s and women’s singles - quarter-finals
Thursday 13 July: Women’s singles - semi-finals
Friday 14 July: Men’s singles - semi-finals
Saturday 15 July: Women’s singles final
Sunday 16 July: Men’s singles final
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies