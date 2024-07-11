Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

It’s men’s semi-finals day at Wimbledon as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic look to set up a rematch of last year’s final at the All England Club.

Alcaraz faces fifth seed Daniil Medvedev as the 21-year-old Spaniard continues his title defence. The reigning champion defeated Medvedev in straight-sets at this stage last year in a one-sided semi-final, but the Russian was in impressive form in stunning World No 1 Jannik Sinner in the previous round.

Djokovic received a walkover into the semi-finals after Alex de Minaur withdrew due to injury, with the seven-time champion taking on Lorenzo Musetti. Djokovic is through to his 13th Wimbledon semi-final and 49th grand slam final while Musetti will be taking part in his first. The 22-year-old Italian defeated Taylor Fritz in five sets in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Alfie Hewitt will aim to reach the men’s wheelchair singles final against third seed Gustavo Fernandez, with Hewitt then in action alongside Gordon Reid in the men’s wheelchair doubles semi-final against Dutch pair Tom Egberin and Maikel Scheffers.

The winners of the two men’s singles semi-finals will contend for the title in Sunday’s final, starting at 2pm.

Wimbledon intended order of play - Friday 12 July

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

Daniil Medvedev [5] vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3] 1

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [25] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2] 2

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) / Elise Mertens (BEL) [1] vs

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) / Taylor Townsend (USA) [4] 1

Caroline Dolehide (USA) / Desirae Krawczyk (USA) [7] vs

Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) / Erin Routliffe (NZL) [2] 2

Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) / Giuliana Olmos (MEX) vs

Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) / Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) 3

No.3 COURT - SHOW COURT - 12:00 START

Gustavo Fernandez (ARG) [3] vs Alfie Hewett (GBR) [2] 1

Thomas Enqvist (SWE) / Martina Navratilova (USA) vs

Jonas Bjorkman (SWE) / Anne Keothavong (GBR) (IX) 2

Alfie Hewett (GBR) / Gordon Reid (GBR) [1] vs

Tom Egberink (NED) / Maikel Scheffers (NED) 3

Daniela Hantuchova (SVK) / Laura Robson (GBR) vs

Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) / Francesca Schiavone (ITA) (SL) 4

COURT 12 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Kaylan Bigun (USA) [1] vs Mees Rottgering (NED) (BS) 1

Renata Jamrichova (SVK) [1] vs Rositsa Dencheva (BUL) (GS) 2

Alena Kovackova (CZE) / Laura Samson (CZE) [1] vs

Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR) / Mingge Xu (GBR) [7] (GD) 3

Federico Cina (ITA) / Maxim Mrva (CZE) [1] vs

Alexander Razeghi (USA) / Max Schoenhaus (GER) (BD) 4

COURT 18 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Johanna Konta (GBR) / CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) vs

Roberta Vinci (ITA) / Jie Zheng (CHN) (SL) 1

Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) / Xavier Malisse (BEL) vs

Jeremy Chardy (FRA) / Feliciano Lopez (ESP) (SD) 2

Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL) / Robert Farah (COL) vs

Kevin Anderson (RSA) / Lleyton Hewitt (AUS) (SD) 3

Mark Woodforde (AUS) / Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) vs

Richard Krajicek (NED) / Conchita Martinez (ESP) (IX) 4

Court 4 - 11:00 START

Theo Papamalamis (FRA) [16] vs Jagger Leach (USA) (BS) 1

Vendula Valdmannova (CZE) vs

Jeline Vandromme (BEL) [10] (GS) 2

Maxwell Exsted (USA) / Cooper Woestendick (USA) [7] vs

Daniil Sarksian / Tianhui Zhang (CHN) (BD) 3

Kaylan Bigun (USA) / Jagger Leach (USA) [3] vs

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (NOR) / Viktor Frydrych (GBR) [6] (BD) 4

Court 5 - 11:00 START

Naoya Honda (JPN) vs Rafael Jodar (ESP) (BS) 1

Monika Stankiewicz (POL) vs Emerson Jones (AUS) [3] (GS) 2

Jan Klimas (CZE) / Jan Kumstat (CZE) vs

Rafael Jodar (ESP) / Andres Santamarta Roig (ESP) (BD) 3

Emerson Jones (AUS) / Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) [6] vs

Reina Goto (JPN) / Ruth Roura Llaverias (ESP) (GD) 4

Eric Lorimer (GBR) vs Johann Nagel-Heyer (GER) (BU) 5

Court 7 - 11:00 START

Eric Lorimer (GBR) vs Dongjae Kim (KOR) (BU) 1

Yeri Hong (KOR) vs Joyce Geng (CAN) T/F 6/7(3) 6/4 0/0 (GU) 2

Jordan Lee (USA) vs Aran Selvaraasan (GBR) (BU) 3

Haniya Minhas (KSA) vs Joyce Geng (CAN) (GU) 4

Liv Zingg (GBR) vs Tori Russell (AUS) (GU) 5

Court 8 - 11:00 START

Maxim Mrva (CZE) [10] vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (NOR) [2] (BS) 1

Iva Jovic (USA) [6] vs Teodora Kostovic (SRB) [15] (GS) 2

Iva Ivanova (BUL) / Wakana Sonobe (JPN) [5] vs

Noemi Basiletti (ITA) / Lilli Tagger (AUT) T/F 6/2 4/1 (GD) 3

Asylzhan Arystanbekova (KAZ) / Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (KAZ) vs

Julie Pastikova (CZE) / Julia Stusek (GER) (GD) 4

Iva Ivanova (BUL) / Wakana Sonobe (JPN) [5]

or Noemi Basiletti (ITA) / Lilli Tagger (AUT) vs

Tyra Caterina Grant (USA) / Iva Jovic (USA) [2] (GD) 5

Aran Selvaraasan (GBR) vs Taiki Takizawa (AUS) (BU) 6

Court 9 - 11:00 START

Johann Nagel-Heyer (GER) vs Hongjin Qi (CHN) (BU) 1

Rafalentino Ali Da Costa (INA) vs Taiki Takizawa (AUS) (BU) 2

Keisija Berzina (LAT) vs Yeri Hong (KOR) (GU) 3

Xinran Sun (CHN) vs Raya Kotseva (USA) (GU) 4

Dongjae Kim (KOR) vs Hongjin Qi (CHN) (BU) 5

Jordan Lee (USA) vs Rafalentino Ali Da Costa (INA) (BU) 6

Court 10 - 11:00 START

Michael Antonius (USA) vs

Livas Eduardo De Carvalho Damazio (BRA) (BU) 1

Lucas Han (AUS) vs Demian Agustin Luna (ARG) (BU) 2

Claudia Chacon (VEN) vs Sijia Zhang (CHN) (GU) 3

Jana Kovackova (CZE) vs Margaret Sohns (USA) (GU) 4

Livas Eduardo De Carvalho Damazio (BRA) vs

Takahiro Kawaguchi (JPN) (BU) 5

Stan Put (NED) vs Lucas Han (AUS) (BU)

Court 11 - 11:00 START

Niall Pickerd-Barua (GBR) vs Takahiro Kawaguchi (JPN) (BU) 1

Stan Put (NED) vs Scott Watson (GBR) (BU) 2

Welles Newman (USA) vs Megan Knight (GBR) (GU) 3

Daniella Britton (GBR) vs Zoe Doldan (PAR) (GU) 4

Michael Antonius (USA) vs Niall Pickerd-Barua (GBR) (BU) 5

Scott Watson (GBR) vs Demian Agustin Luna (ARG) (BU) 6

Court 14 - 11:00 START

Aniek Van Koot (NED) [4] vs Yui Kamiji (JPN) [2] 1

Tokito Oda (JPN) [1] vs Martin De la Puente (ESP) [4] 2

Sam Schroder (NED) [1] vs Andy Lapthorne (GBR) 3

Casey Ratzlaff (USA) / Ruben Spaargaren (NED) vs

Takuya Miki (JPN) / Tokito Oda (JPN) [2] T/F 6/4 3/3 4

Ben Bartram (GBR) / Daniel Caverzaschi (ESP) vs

Casey Ratzlaff (USA) / Ruben Spaargaren (NED)

or Takuya Miki (JPN) / Tokito Oda (JPN) [2] 5

Court 15 - 11:00 START

Diede De Groot (NED) [1] vs Ziying Wang (CHN) 1

Guy Sasson (ISR) vs Niels Vink (NED) [2] 2

Yui Kamiji (JPN) / Kgothatso Montjane (RSA) [1] vs

Xiaohui Li (CHN) / Zhenzhen Zhu (CHN) 3

Luoyao Guo (CHN) / Ziying Wang (CHN) vs

Diede De Groot (NED) / Jiske Griffioen (NED) [2]

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Friday’s TV schedule?

11:00 -15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

15:00-20:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two