The Grand National is just around the corner, and Tote has prepared a slew of offers to compete with the best offers available on rival horse racing betting sites.

Tote is one UK’s best betting sites when it comes to horse racing, standing out from the crowd thanks to their unique pool betting system.

But while Tote undeniably offers a one-of-a-kind betting approach for racing, it has branched out in recent years, adding a sportsbook and online casino.

And any punters looking for a Grand National offer will find plenty to like about Tote’s Grand National promotions, which include a bet £10, get £40 welcome offer.

Tote Grand National Offer: Bet £10, Get a £40 Bonus When Joining Tote

New customers looking to claim the Tote Grand National offer must open an account using the Tote promo code B10G40 to receive the £40 bonus.

The bonus is split up into the following denominations; £20 in Tote credit to bet on horse racing, £10 in free bets for the sportsbook and 50 free spins worth a total of £10 for the slots game Big Bass Bonanza.

The £20 racing bonus can be used for Tote Grand National betting. To claim the latest Tote sign up offer, follow our step-by-step guide below.

How to claim the Tote Grand National offer Step 1: Visit the Tote website using one of our links. Step 2: Click ‘join here’ and register a new account with Tote. Step 3: Make sure the promo code B10G40 is entered in the correct field. Step 4: Deposit and place a £10 bet on any sports or racing market at minimum odds of evens (1/1) Step 5: Tote will credit users with the £40 in bonuses within 48 hours of the qualifying bet being settled.

Tote Grand National Offer: Key Terms and Conditions

New customers need to be aware of some key terms and conditions when signing up for the Tote Grand National promo if they want to make sure they receive their Tote Grand National free bets.

Below, we have run through some of the key T&Cs for the Tote Aintree offer:

The Tote Grand National Offer is available to new UK customers aged 18+.

The offer can only be redeemed once per person, household or IP address.

New users must enter the Tote promo code B10G40 during registration.

Minimum £10 first bet at odds of evens (1/1) or greater.

Any qualifying bets that are cashed out will not receive the Tote Grand National free bets and casino bonus.

Qualifying bet must be placed within 7 days of registration.

Free bets and casino credit expire after 7 days and are non-withdrawable.

There are no wagering requirements attached to the free spins, which are worth 20p each.

As a reminder, full terms and conditions are available on the Tote website.

Tote Grand National Offer: Money Back If 2nd In Selected Races

Tote are giving punters their money back on selected races during the three-day Grand National Festival at Aintree.

Bettors will have their stake refunded in free bets – up to a maximum payout of £10 – if they back a horse and it finishes second.

To benefit from this promotion, first opt into the offer, which can be found on Tote’s promotions page.

Next, place a win or each-way bet on the money-back race chosen by Tote at Aintree.

If your horse finishes second, Tote will refund your stake as a free bet (up to £10).

Here are the races selected for Tote’s money back offer:

Thursday: 1:45pm and 2:20pm

Friday: 1:45pm and 2:20pm

Saturday: 1:20pm and 1:55pm

Tote Grand National Betting Offers

Tote also provides a suite of additional horse racing promotions for the Grand National Festival:

Tote Guarantee: Customers will always get paid at least the Starting Price (SP) on a selection, and if the Tote dividend pays more than the SP, you get the bigger return. This is Tote’s version of a ‘best odds guaranteed’ promo.

Stayers Club Offers: Earn £10 in free horse racing bets each week as a member of Tote’s Stayers’ Club. Stayers Club members also get placepot insurance and expert insight from Andrew Mount, with his Tote racing Grand National tips delivered directly via email.

Live Streaming: Tote customers can watch every race from Aintree for free via their live streaming service. In fact, bettors who have made one deposit can watch every UK and Irish meeting.

Responsible Gambling

If you decide to engage with any of the Grand National free bet offers, remember to gamble responsibly.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of the Tote Grand National offer, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

