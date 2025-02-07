UFC 312 betting tips

Two UFC titles fights come to Sydney this weekend as UFC 312 takes place Down Under, with Dricus du Plessis looking to defend his middleweight belt for a second time against Sean Strickland.

The South African, the first UFC champion from his country, originally won the title off Strickland in January 2024, and the two face off again after Du Plessis defended his title against Israel Adesanya and Strickland beat Paolo Costa.

And Saturday night’s eagerly anticipated match-up sees Du Plessis go into the fight as a favourite, with betting sites making him a heavy 1/2 favourite for the win, compared to Strickland at around 17/10.

There is another title fight in the co-main event, as strawweight champion Zhang Weili looks to continue her second reign with a third straight defence as she faces Tatiana Suarez.

Chinese fighter Zhang, who first gained the title in 2019, won it back in 2022 and has since defended it with wins over Amanda Lemos and Yan Xiaonan.

Perhaps surprisingly, Zhang is a slight underdog in this one, offered at 1/1 to Suarez’s 4/5 on UFC betting sites.

UFC 312 betting preview: Du Plessis too good for Tarzan

The first showdown between Du Plessis and controversial American Strickland ended in a split-decision win for the South African, with some fans and pundits questioning the judges’ decision.

It means that the rematch is extremely difficult to call, though in reality the bookies have made Du Plessis the clear favourite at 1/2.

There’s little value in backing Du Plessis straight up, so combining a win for the South African with a wager on the fight going the distance could be the way to go.

With the fight going the distance last time, it was clear that neither fighter was likely to possess the striking power to land a knockout or TKO on the other, and despite Du Plessis proficiency on the floor, Strickland’s striking takedown defence remains one of his biggest assets.

With that in mind, a wager on Du Plessis to retain his title and the fight to go the distance may be the best option on betting apps.

UFC 312 prediction 1: Dricus du Plessis to win and fight to go the distance - 8/5 bet365

Suarez vs Zhang betting preview: Get against Zhang

Suarez heads into the fight as a slight favourite, despite her last fight having come in August 2023 – a submission win over Jessica Andrade.

The division’s number one ranked fighter has secured a title shot in just her eighth appearance in the Octagon, and though injury problems have held her back somewhat so far, she heads in as favourite due to impressive wrestling ability, which has so far proven too much for almost every other fighter in the division.

The American’s style is a little at odds with the striking of Zhang, but if Suarez can avoid the speed of the champion, she may be able to show why she’s the favourite.

To that end, a wager on the challenger to win by decision could offer good value at 11/4 with William Hill.

UFC 312 prediction 2: Tatiana Suarez to win via decision - 11/4 William Hill

