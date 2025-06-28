Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UFC 317 betting tips

Ilia Topuria to beat Charles Oliveira via KO or TKO - 8/13 William Hill

Alexandre Pantoja to beat Kai Kara-France via submission - 11/5 Bet365

UFC 317 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend, with Ilia Topuria facing Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in one of the biggest fights of the year.

Topuria vacated his own featherweight title earlier this year, setting his sights on the lightweight belt given up by reigning champion Islam Makhachev, and betting sites make him a heavy favourite to beat former champion Oliveira for the strap at 155lbs.

Oliveira, who holds the record for the most finishes and submissions in UFC history, beat Michael Chandler in his last fight for a shot at reclaiming the lightweight title, while Topuria comes into the bout after two recent knockouts of featherweight legends Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

In the co-main event in Las Vegas, Alexandre Pantoja takes on Kai Kara-France as the current flyweight champion looks to defend his title for the fourth time since winning it in July 2023.

UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira Prediction

The lightweight division will see a new champion this weekend for the first time since 2022 as Ilia Topuria bids to become a two-weight champ, while Charles Oliveira will be looking to regain the belt he was forced to vacate that year.

These are two talented fighters with skills both on the ground and with their hands, but it feels like the contest will be defined by Topuria’s striking and Oliveira’s ground skills.

Topuria will likely look to keep the fight as a standing contest and catch Oliveira with combinations, while the Brazilian will be aiming for a submission victory.

The problem for Oliveira is that in order to get a submission he will need to get dangerously close to a fighter who has proven to have excellent knockout power, and even if he does, Topuria’s takedown defence of 92 per cent means the Brazilian could have a difficult time executing his gameplan.

Topuria vs Oliveira Odds

Fight result Best UFC 317 Odds Bookmaker Ilia Topuria 2/9 Ladbrokes Charles Oliveira 4/1 Bet365

In fact, Topuria has only ever been taken down once in the Octagon, when he fought Bryce Mitchell in 2022. Add to that his explosive punching and accuracy – perhaps most notably demonstrated in a knockout of Holloway last year – and it becomes clear that Oliveira will have a tough time winning this one.

At 35, Oliveira has lost some of the athleticism he used to have and has proven to be susceptible to powerful punchers, which perhaps explain why UFC betting sites make the veteran such a long shot to win on Saturday.

There’s little value on several of the main markets in this one, so with that in mind we’re going for Topuria to win via KO or TKO, which is offered at around 8/13 with Willian Hill.

UFC 317 prediction 1: Ilia Topuria to beat Charles Oliveira via KO or TKO - 8/13 William Hill

UFC 317: Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France Prediction

Flyweight belt holder Pantoja faces the fourth-ranked fighter in the division in the form of Kai Kara-France, with the New Zealander having beaten Steve Erceg at UFC 305 to earn his title shot.

This will be Pantoja’s fourth title defence, and the Brazilian is another heavy favourite on the night as he looks to add to a seven-win streak on Saturday.

The 35-year-old has not lost since 2020, and stands out as the clear best in his division thanks to an all-round blend of punching power, wrestling skills and ability on the ground.

This has helped him greatly in a division where few – if any – fighters have a standout single skill, with the Brazilian’s elite jiu-jitsu perhaps standing out.

Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France odds

Fight Outcome Best UFC 317 Odds Bookmaker Kai Kara-France 7/2 William Hill Alexandre Pantoja 1/5 10bet

Kara-France will look to land the win via striking, but Pantoja has proven that he has the ability to submit the division’s best strikers, as he did last time out against Kai Asakura.

And the New Zealander’s losses to Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval – the latter of whom has been beaten twice by Pantoja in recent years – show that he is susceptible to counters from the division’s more technical fighters, which could well be the case again this weekend.

Pantoja has won 11 of his fights via submission and 10 via decision, with the remaining eight coming via KO or TKO.

In terms of the method of victory, bookies have Pantoja to win by decision as ‘most likely’ at 15/8, but the better option may be on a submission win for the champ.

UFC 317 prediction 2: Alexandre Pantoja to beat Kai Kara-France via submission - 11/5 Bet365

