Most people are drawn to Barbados for its golden beaches, coral reefs, and bucket-loads of charm. And while this alluring, compact island certainly has all that to offer, along with a captivating tropical climate, if you decide to delve deeper during your visit, you’ll uncover its rich and fascinating culture and heritage.

There’s never been a better time to go – this summer, travellers can take advantage of discounts of up to 65 per cent off hotels and island-wide experiences, and explore Barbados’ lively, welcoming culinary scene with exclusive menu offers, making your island adventure even more special.

Read on to find out all about its fascinating historic and natural wonders….

Step back in time

History buffs will enjoy the must-see sights of fascinating Bridgetown ( Visit Barbados )

Start your journey of discovery in the capital, Bridgetown, the island’s biggest city. Established in 1628, and with a country population today of nearly 290,000, Bridgetown is Barbados’ beating heart, where its unique blend of African, American and British heritage comes alive. Along with its Garrison, which contained military barracks, a parade ground and a distinctive clock tower, the city is a UNESCO World Heritage site, with buildings dating back to the 17th century.

Don’t miss the canary-yellow, green-shuttered George Washington House, an 18th century mansion where America’s first president visited in 1751 with his half-brother, Lawrence who was gravely ill, and take a tour of the Garrison Tunnels underneath its grounds. Originally constructed as a drainage system, they were also considered escape routes in the event of the Garrison fort being invaded.

Make sure to take in Bridgetown’s Parliament Buildings too; Bridgetown’s parliament has met continuously since 1639 – making it the third oldest in the Western Hemisphere – and these imposing, neo-Gothic buildings were constructed between 1870 and 1874. Bridgetown once had its own Trafalgar Square, complete with a Lord Nelson statue, however, this has since been renamed National Heroes Square, and the statue can now be seen at the Barbados Museum and Historical Society.

Another must-visit is Gun Hill Signal Station, in St George; this is the largest and most important of the military outposts in Barbados, with military associations dating back to at least 1697. Finally, no trip to Barbados is complete without a visit to the famous Kensington Oval, founded in 1882. The venue is steeped in history, hosting the first England touring side in 1895, the first combined West Indies side in 1910 and where the West Indies played their first Test in 1930.

Walk on the Wild Side

Head to Harrison’s Cave to clamber through crystalline formations ( Visit Barbados )

Outdoor and nature enthusiasts will be in their element here, as the island has plenty of natural wonders to offer. Take a trip to the Animal Flower Cave, located at the most northerly point of the island in the parish of St. Lucy. The name comes from the sea anemones found in the pools of the cave, some of which are deep enough to swim in. And while we’re talking about caves, don’t miss Harrison’s Cave Eco-Adventure Park, where you can take a tour by tram through its compelling, crystalline limestone caverns. This centuries-old subterranean world is filled with picturesque streams, waterfalls, and magnificent stalactite and stalagmite formations.

Spot the unique Barbados green monkey at the Barbados Wildlife Reserve, located within a natural mahogany wood forest in the parish of St. Peter. You might also catch sight of the deer, peacocks, parrots and turtles which make this beautiful park their home. For flower lovers, there are several tropical gardens, each showcasing the most beautiful local blooms, including the Flower Forest Botanical Gardens and Hunte’s Gardens.

Go on a culinary journey

Take a tour with your tastebuds as you sample delicious Bajan cuisine ( Visit Barbados )

Last but not least, perhaps one of the best ways to get to know Barbados’ culture and history even better is through its cuisine – make sure to try its national dish, flying fish fillets served with cou-cou, a creamy blend of okra and cornmeal.

Other must-sample traditional dishes include pudding and souse, hot peppers and spices; jug-jug, a haggis-like mix of salted meat, onions, peas and cornflower; and conkies, a sweet delicacy blending cornmeal, coconut, pumpkin and sweet potato. So what are you waiting for? Take a big bite out of Barbados this summer…