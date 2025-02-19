Your perfect match: Why Barbados makes for the ultimate sporty sunbreak

Whether you want to feast your eyes on thrilling cricket, polo and road tennis matches, or dive into the action yourself with some surfing or scuba diving, Barbados is the top destination for a sporty break. With a diverse range of events and activities to choose from, you can also unwind with a round of golf or a sun-kissed yoga class, before relaxing on the island’s beautiful beaches.

​​What’s more, this year you can enjoy discounts of up to 65 per cent on select Barbados hotels and an array of unforgettable attractions and experiences. Visitors can also make the most of the vibrant culinary scene, with curated specials and exclusive menu offers at participating restaurants. Making your Bajan getaway even more special.Here we round up just some of the sporting events and activities you can enjoy while you’re there…

Cricket

As an island that nurtured a wealth of cricket stars, including Sir Garfield Sobers, Malcolm Marshall and Sir Clyde Walcott, Barbados lives and breathes the sport. One of the international capitals of cricket, the island puts on a match like no other. Music, dancing, drinking and delicious food add to the atmosphere at the celebrated Kensington Oval, where you can take in an international Test Match or a One-Day match – or look out for friendly matches on the island’s beautiful beaches, which are just as passionate and fun!

Polo

open image in gallery Enjoy a whole day out at the polo, where you can watch matches and dine on delicious cuisine ( Visit Barbados )

Played in Barbados since 1884, polo is extremely popular, and nearly a century and a half later has grown by leaps and bounds. You need to make time for polo since matches here are epic, day-long events. You can start with a relaxed and delicious high tea, then watch the game with a glass of champagne, followed by dinner, drinks and post-match dancing. What a day – you might even spot a celebrity or two!

Horse-racing

With street food, parades, picnics and partying, a day at the races in Barbados is an unforgettable experience the whole family will enjoy. So head to the historic Garrison Savannah, which is one of the oldest horse racing tracks in the Americas and part of the UNESCO World Heritage site. Highlights on the racing calendar include The Banks Guineas and the Midsummer Creole Classic, but the pinnacle is the Sandy Lane Gold Cup, held in March. The event runs over a turf course of 1,800 metres (8.95 furlongs), and is one of the most prestigious in the region’s racing calendar, attracting visitors from all over the world, including top jockeys and trainers.

Surfing

With the swells driving waves toward the island from all directions, you can surf all year round in Barbados. The waves can reach as high as 12 feet, so it’s the stuff surfers’ dreams are made of. If you’re a beginner, head for the gentle waves of Freights Bay, Pebbles and Surfers Point. The more experienced should head to Fryers Well and Mullins, while the experts can be found catching waves at Soup Bowl in Bathsheba.

Yoga

As if the laid-back atmosphere, gentle breeze and beautiful sunshine of Barbados isn’t enough to unwind you, the island’s yoga classes will ease you into ever more blissful depths of relaxation. Barbados boasts luxury meditation retreats and some of the best yoga resorts in the Caribbean, with trained and experienced teachers working you through your stretches and breathing techniques in the fresh air and Bajan sunshine. True bliss.

Road tennis

open image in gallery A combination of table and lawn tennis, road tennis has become a thrilling part of the local sports scene ( Visit Barbados )

Road tennis was created in Barbados in 1930 and it has become a thrilling part of the island’s sporting scene. A bit like a combination of table tennis and lawn tennis, it’s played on a small painted court with an eight-inch net and it’s popular in the roadways of St. Michael and many other neighbourhoods. As the ball is hit back and forth, the players also exchange plenty of good-humoured banter, making this one of the most exciting spectator sports.

Diving and snorkelling

Whether you snorkel or scuba dive, you’ll discover that there’s an underwater paradise in Barbados. Taking to its sparkling turquoise waters, you’ll be treated to a perfect view of coral reefs, shipwrecks and marine life, including Stingray, Parrotfish and Seahorses. There are guided trips, scuba diving lessons and equipment hire available all over the island, including popular sites such as Maycocks Bay, Dottins, Shark Bank and Bell Buoy. Or you can snorkel at the coral reef at Folkestone Marine Park, with turtles swimming along beside you.

Golf

open image in gallery Enjoy a round with a view at Barbados’ beautiful Apes Holls golf course ( 13 Degrees/Visit Barbados )

It’s no wonder that golf enthusiasts from around the world flock to Barbados to hit the fairway. With gorgeous weather, stunning views and impeccably kept greens, Barbados is a golfer’s paradise where you can tee off in style. The courses are integrated into the breathtaking natural landscape and they’re perfect for newcomers and pros alike. Whether you visit Barbados Golf Club, Rockley Club, the famous Sandy Lane , Royal Westmoreland or the newest prestigious Apes Hill Golf Club, you’ll be totally bowled over with the facilities.