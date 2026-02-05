The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The best hotels in Corfu for all-inclusive resorts and beachside stays
From hotels in Unesco-listed Corfu Town to a fly-and-flop beach resort on the island's famously turquoise shores, these are the best hotels on the Ionian island
While popular islands such as Santorini and Mykonos are rich in other Greek offerings, their barren landscapes do not compare to the delights of verdant Corfu. Located at the top of the Ionian island chain, Corfu is blessed with emerald pines, abundant gardens and neat olive groves, plus towering Mount Pantokrator in the north. Pencil-thin cypresses point to the skies, the views to the mainland are heavenly, and many of its beaches and bays are sublime.
Like many of Greece's islands, Corfu was once part of the Venetian Empire, with reminders of this period found in places such as Corfu Town's fortress, architecture and even the island's name (the Greeks still call it Kerkyra). For British visitors, it's easy to reach with direct flights from numerous UK airports (given its position, it's also the quickest Greek destination to get to). All that beauty and diversity lend themselves to romantic weekends, family beach breaks and even hiking holidays. This is where we think you should base yourself – here’s our pick of Corfu's best hotels for 2026.
The best hotels in Corfu 2026
At a glance
- Best all-inclusive: Valmar Corfu hotel
- Best hotel for families: Kerkyra Blue hotel
- Best hotel for couples: Nido hotel
- Best hotel on the beach: Bella Mare hotel
- Best hotel in the Old Town: Liston Suites hotel
- Best boutique hotel: Olivar Suites hotel
- Best affordable hotel: The Merchant's House hotel
1. Liston Suites hotel
For more of a boutique stay in Corfu Town's historic heart, Liston Suites is the perfect urban retreat. With just 11 individually decorated apartments, these airy and comfortable spaces are packed with character and colour. Oversized headboards and scatter cushions add a sense of personality, while handy kitchenettes provide the option of basic self-catering (ideally with ingredients from Corfu Town's fantastic covered market). The elegant promenade from which this property takes its name is right outside; idling in its cafés is one of Corfu Town's greatest joys. Also be sure to check out the backstreets, squares and Unesco-listed fortress.
Address: Kapodistriou 110a, Corfu 491 31
Price: Contact hotel
2. Valmar Corfu hotel
To the south of Corfu Town, Valmar Corfu – a premium all-inclusive from Louis Hotels' Elegant Collection – sits on a beachfront plot looking out across the sea towards the mainland. As you might expect from a five-star with 201 rooms and suites, there's plenty of top-notch facilities: three pools, four restaurants, five bars, a kids’ club, a gym and a luxury spa. The real highlight, however, is quality dining, whether at the buffet or the two a la carte eateries (seafront Mediterranean Gill & Olive and Peruvian-fusion Viru). Later, live music and moonlit parties create a sense of community and holiday spirit.
Address: Melitieon, Ag. Ioannis, Corfu 490 84
Price: From £221
3. Nido hotel, Mar-Bella Collection
Beach breaks come stylish, relaxed and kid-free at Nido. This sophisticated yet reasonably priced hotel (a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World) is located around 25 minutes’ drive from Corfu Town and offers high-end service, exceptional dining and larger-than-average rooms. There's stacks to do here too, from water sports and spa treatments all the way through to evening entertainment (which might include local live music or sampling Greek wines with the sommelier). But perhaps the best thing about this property is its sensational seaside position, surrounded by pointy cypress trees and fragrant Mediterranean scrub.
Address: Ag. Ioannis Peristeron, Corfu 490 84
Price: From £213
4. Olivar Suites hotel
This beachfront property, surrounded by olive trees, offers peaceful escapes in the south of Corfu. The Olivar Suites are a visually appealing place, with low-slung, modern architecture carved into the greenery, plus a pleasant sense of historical context thanks to the 18th-century olive press at the hotel's heart: a reminder from the days before tourism, when Corfu's prosperity was rooted in olive oil. Each generously sized room has its own garden or sundeck (the majority also have pools), and there's an excellent on-site restaurant and spa – all of which are attributes that lend themselves to discreet, indulgent and super-relaxing fly-and-flop holidays.
Address: Messonghi, Corfu 490 80
Price: From £179
5. Kerkyra Blue hotel
On the other side of Corfu Town, this premium all-inclusive sits among acres of landscaped gardens overlooking its own stretch of guests-only beach. Being just 10 minutes' drive from town and 5km from the airport, Kerkyra Blue is a perfect location for fuss-free family holidays. Everything you need for the little ones is here, from a kids' pool and playground to a sandy shore complete with comfy loungers and shady gazebos. But that's not to say that adults' needs aren't equally well considered: expect two bars, four restaurants (including Greek and Japanese) and a five-star spa offering sauna, hammam and massages.
Address: Alykes Potamou, Corfu 491 00
Price: From £209
6. Grecotel LUXME Daphnila Bay hotel
Grecotel operates several locations on the Kommeno peninsula, which sticks into the Ionian Sea between Gouvia and Dassia bays. Set among mature groves of olive, palm and cypress trees, this particular property has two pools, six restaurants and exquisite beachfront dining - all of which is covered by the resort's generous all-inclusive programme. It's very family-friendly too, with a “kids go free” deal for under-12s sharing their parents' room, and there's access to a nearby Aqua Park plus all sorts of other water sports (kayaks, parasailing, jet skis) on-site. Grown-ups, meanwhile, will appreciate the refined embrace of Elixir Spa.
Address: Dassia, Corfu 491 00
Price: From £167
7. Ikos Odisia hotel
Ikos is the brand that re-imagined the all-inclusive experience. This property in Dassia, a 45-minute drive from Corfu Town, is the second Ikos resort on the island and offers a more feet-in-the-sand experience than its wrapped-in-the-greenery sibling. Guests at Ikos Odisia enjoy a fully all-inclusive environment with cosseting service, quality cuisine and absolutely no hidden costs. Facilities such as football camps, water sports and tennis or yoga lessons are all covered, as is round-the-clock dining (with menus created by Michelin-starred chefs) and a ‘Local Discovery’ programme featuring restaurants and cultural attractions. The result is a resort that's hugely popular with families.
Address: Kato Korakiana, Dassia, Corfu 491 00
Price: Contact hotel
8. The Merchant's House hotel
There's a definite sense of ‘real Greece’ at this heritage guesthouse up in the north of the island. Located in Old Perithia, an abandoned village being brought back to life, The Merchant's House comprises of three houses that were built in the 1800s. They have now been transformed into six individually decorated suites, whose names reflect the trades in which former occupants engaged. Derelict since the 1960s, Old Perithia retains its Venetian architecture and, while much of it remains atmospherically in ruins, five properties have been reborn as tavernas. The mountainside setting affords fabulous views of the sea.
Address: Old Perithia, Corfu 490 81
Price: From £132
9. Hotel Bella Mare
The northeast of the island has away-from-it-all, laid-back vibes. If your ideal family holiday requires little more than all-day splashing about, Hotel Bella Mare beside Avlaki Beach has excellent credentials. As well as access to the pebbly bay, the hotel itself has a generous pool and a 'Beach Life' entertainment programme that engages kids throughout the day, from pool games and cookery classes to scavenger hunts and movie nights. Kayaks, SUPs and motorboats can be hired at the beach. Excellent tavernas can be found within walking distance in Kassiopi and Agios Stefanos, the nearest villages; otherwise, rustle up simple meals in your in-room kitchenette.
Address: Avlaki Beach, Kassiopi, Corfu 491 00
Price: Contact hotel
10. Mon Repos Palace
For a sophisticated stay with excellent service but minimal fuss, aim for Mon Repos Palace, which has long been a landmark on the waterfront south of Corfu Town. Overlooking Garitsa Bay to the mainland, this four-star retreat mixes old and new elements (antiques, brass-framed mirrors, contemporary furnishings) plus an ideal position that's right by the sea but within half a mile of Corfu Town's core. Wander there along the promenade to explore its museums. atmospheric cafés and shop-filled alleyways; then hurry back to enjoy the hotel's refined, adults-only ambience complete with pool deck, direct beach access and restful, comfortable rooms.
Address: Iasonos ke Sosipatrou 100, Corfu 491 00
Price: From £107
Why trust us
The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, James Litston, who has a deep knowledge of the Greek Islands. He is the author of The Independent's guides to the best hotels in the Greek islands. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.
FAQs
What currency do I need in Corfu?
Greece uses the euro (€).
What are the best beaches in Corfu?
Some of the best beaches in Corfu include Palaiokastritsa, Glyfada, Barbati, Porto Timoni and Agios Georgios Pagon, to name a few.
How to get around Corfu?
If you have not rented a car, the best way to get around Corfu is via public KTEL buses.
What are the closest islands for island hopping?
The best islands to visit while island hopping to and from Corfu are the rest of its Ionian sisters, including Zakynthos (Zante), Kefalonia, Lefkada, Ithaca, Paxos (Paxi), and Kythira.
