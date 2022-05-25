14 best hotels in Hong Kong for views, luxury and fine dining

Hong Kong is one of the most visited cities on Earth, and it’s easy to see why – this compact metropolis has everything you could possibly need, from mega malls to indie boutiques, temples, markets, beaches, dramatic mountains, walled cities and dim sum restaurants.

Even as the cityscape evolves, seemingly in a blink, one thing remains a constant: world-class hotels. While big brands have historically reigned, several notable boutique addresses have carved out a piece of the pie in recent years. At these top Hong Kong hotels, you’ll find immaculate spas and flamboyant accents, head-turning art collections and enough to see, eat, and do on site that you may never leave until forced to check out.

14 of the best hotels in Hong Kong are:

Best for jaw-dropping views: The Ritz-Carlton

Neighbourhood: West Kowloon

Some of the best views in Hong Kong await at the Ritz-Carlton's Ozone bar (Ritz-Carlton)

Size queens will adore the dizzy heights of Hong Kong’s Ritz-Carlton, which occupies floors 102 to 118 of the International Commerce Centre – Hong Kong’s tallest building. It holds the triple accolade of being the world’s tallest hotel (490m), having the world’s highest swimming pool (465m), and bar, Ozone.

Even the most basic rooms offer gasp-inducing windows with panoramic views over Victoria Harbour and ample legroom in a city with a severe space deficit. Pray for clear skies and watch the Symphony of Lights from the comfort of your room – a multimedia light show which occurs around the harbour every evening. JW

Price: Doubles from HK$2,500 (£250)

Book now

Neighbourhood: Central

Foodies will be spoiled for choice at Four Seasons Hong Kong (Four Seasons Hong Kong)

The five-star Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong made history at the end of 2018 by becoming the first hotel in the world to be awarded eight Michelin stars – the most to be found in one hotel.

However, there’s no danger of quantity prevailing over quality here. In-house dim sum and seafood restaurant Lung King Heen was the world’s first Chinese restaurant to win three Michelin stars; there’s three-starred French fine dining restaurant Caprice; while Sushi Saito – the first overseas outpost of the Tokyo sushi restaurant – has won two Michelin stars in just eight months. As is traditional of a Four Seasons, the hotel offers unrivalled service and exceptional views across Victoria Harbour. JW

Price: Doubles from HK$4,100 (£410)

Book now

Best for historic atmosphere: The Peninsula

Neighbourhood: Tsim Sha Tsui

A harbour view suite at The Peninsula (The Peninsula)

The grand dame of Hong Kong’s hotel scene makes quite the first impression, with a line of Rolls-Royce Phantoms outside a towering white colonial facade. More than 90 years old, the ultra-glam Peninsula Hong Kong has long been the accommodation of choice for celebrities, diplomats and aspiring VIPs the world over. A string quartet serenades upturned pinkies in the palatial lobby during daily afternoon tea service, while rooms feel when-can-we-move-in residential with soft creamy shades and Chinese floral artwork.

When you’re not luxuriating on your chaise lounge, book a spa treatment, tread water in the Roman-style indoor pool or dine at one of the various fine-dines. There’s experimental European cuisine at sky-high Felix, French recipes at Gaddi’s and Michelin-starred dim sum at Spring Moon, just to name a few. KS

Price: Doubles from HK$4,580 (£468)

Book now

Best for a side trip: Tai O Heritage Hotel

Neighbourhood: Tai O, Lantau

Escape the city crowds at the Tai O Heritage Hotel (Tai O Heritage Hotel)

Set on the edge of Tai O, a traditional fishing village on the western coast of Lantau Island, this heritage hotel feels a world away from the shoulder-to-shoulder crunch of downtown Hong Kong. Built in 1902, originally as a marine police station, the Grade II building has no shortage of historic idiosyncrasies, from colonnades to cannons, French windows, turrets, and even a few bullet holes from a 1918 shoot-out.

Murder mysteries aside, the nine guest rooms and suites here feel classically nautical with antique fixtures, marble bathrooms and views over the South China Sea. Breakfast, lunch and many a sundowner can be enjoyed at Tai O Lookout restaurant, where intricately carved furniture and tiled floors pay homage to old Hong Kong. KS

Price: Doubles from HK$2,200 (£224)

Book now

Best for relaxation: Kerry Hotel

Neighbourhood: Hung Hom

Admire the view in the Kerry Hotel's infinity pool (Kerry Hotel)

A sprawling property on the waterfront of Hung Hom Bay, about 30 minutes by MTR from Central, Kerry Hotel is about as close as it gets to a resort in downtown Hong Kong. Designed by Hong Kong talent Andre Fu, the glassy facade reflects the ripples of Victoria Harbour, while extensive gardens weave a tropical Balinese vibe across the property. Over 60 per cent of the 546 rooms offer views of the harbour, but the best table in the house can be found on the leafy terrace of Red Sugar rooftop bar. After a lazy afternoon by the infinity pool, book a table at Hung Tong for contemporary Chinese fare or dig into all-you-can-eat Asian dishes at Big Bay Cafe. KS

Price: Doubles from HK$1,720 (£171)

Book now

Best for all-out luxury: The Upper House

Neighbourhood: Admiralty

Take a load off in one of The Upper House's deep-soak tubs (The Upper House)

There’s a reason why The Upper House is one of the most sought-after hotels in town. Sleek, interiors designed by Hong Kong hotshot Andre Fu whisk travellers away from the stresses of the real world. The woodsy, purple-toned suites are the definition of minimalist with zero distractions from the stop-in-your-tracks views of Hong Kong’s skyline – best enjoyed from your spacious living room or deep-soak tubs (the latter tend to garner rave reviews).

While there’s no spa on site, the hotel makes up for it with private in-room massages as well as yoga on the sixth-floor alfresco Lawn. Before checking out, guests should sample the gourmet offerings, particularly a multi-course set menu at Cafe Gray Deluxe on the top floor. KS

Price: Doubles from HK$3,300 (£337)

Book now

Best for atmosphere: Eaton Workshop

Neighbourhood: Yau Ma Tei

Eaton Workshop is home to some of Hong Kong's most venerated creatives (Eaton Workshop)

Opened in 2018 after a head-to-toe makeover, Eaton Workshop is one of the world’s first “activist” hotels. Established by Hong Kong hospitality heiress Katherine Lo (her family owns the Langham Hotels group), the design-forward address exudes a retro-chic atmosphere that’s punctuated by colourful art installations, graffiti and neon signs. Furthering its social agenda, the hotel plays hosts to several progressive workshops, music performances and festivals, plus it also runs its own radio station and co-working space on site.

The guest rooms pack as much attitude as the events line-up with smart technology, geometric accents, organic amenities, and a copy of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in every bedside drawer. But let’s not overlook the food: Eaton sates gourmets with Food Hall, inspired by Asia’s popular hawker centres and must-try dim sum restaurant, Yat Tung Heen. KS

Price: Doubles from HK$1030 (£105)

Book now

Best for environmentalists: Hotel Icon

Neighbourhood: Tsim Sha Tsui East

Hotel Icon features one of Asia's largest vertical gardens (Hotel Icon)

A training hotel run by Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hotel Icon has racked up a long lists of “firsts” for Hong Kong, if not Asia. It was the first hotel to introduce a fleet of all-electric vehicles (including several Teslas), import the now-ubiquitous Impossible Burger and install in-room water filters to reduce plastic waste. The design is equally as refreshing: the triple-height lobby plays host to Asia’s tallest vertical garden, and the rooms pair relaxed Scandinavian vibes with sweeping harbour views. When it comes to dining, you’ll have your pick of award-winning Cantonese cuisine at Above & Beyond on the 28th floor, expansive brunch at The Market and healthy light bites at Green cafe. KS

Price: Doubles from HK$1,682 (£171)

Book now

Best for food: InterContinental Hong Kong

Neighbourhood: Tsimshatsui East

The interior of NOBU restaurant at InterContinental Hong Kong: complete with Victoria Harbour views (InterContinental Hong Kong)

Sitting on the banks of Victoria Harbour, right beside Hong Kong’s new Victoria Dockside arts and design district, InterContinental Hong Kong draws a loyal following. The hotel not only provides formidable views of the harbour but also a line-up of exceptional restaurants – think NOBU, Rechy by Alain Ducasse, The Steak House Winebar + Grill, Harbourside all-day cafe and recently renovated Yan Toh Heen, an award-winning Cantonese restaurant. Even without Michelin-starred meals filling up the itinerary, there’s still plenty to do. Stretch out by the pool terrace, book a spa treatment, or simply relax in your room – traditional Chinese silk screens and feng shui design elements should ensure total harmony. KS

Price: Doubles from HK$1,141 (£116)

Book now

Best for shopping: Landmark Mandarin Oriental

Neighbourhood: Central

Weary shoppers will appreciate the close proximity of the Landmark Mandarin Oriental to designer shops (Landmark Mandarin Oriental)

Stylish and serene, the Landmark Mandarin Oriental sits inside the eponymous mall – one of the poshest towers in town. Located smack in the heart of Central, the ultra-luxe sanctuary is home to a surprising number of facilities despite its boutique size. There’s a 25,000-square-foot spa, an 18-metre indoor pool, enormous fitness centre, two Michelin-starred Amber restaurant (which just emerged from a major renovation), perennially buzzing MO Bar and intimate PDT speakeasy (find this New York implant behind a faux telephone booth at the far end of MO Bar).

Designed by Hong Kong wunderkind Joyce Wang, the feminine rooms are kitted out with curvaceous furniture, metallic accents and contemporary artwork. The highlight is the bathroom where a sexy seven-foot-wide bathtub will derail your evening plans. And if you’re here to shop, rest assured there’s direct elevator access to Landmark, where high-profile brands like Tory Burch, Fendi, Armani and Dior await. KS

Price: Doubles from HK$5,500 (£559)

Book now

Best for design: The Fleming

Neighbourhood: Wan Chai

The stylish restaurant bar area of Osteria Marzia at The Fleming (The Fleming)

Clever and conceptual, The Fleming is what the city’s famous Star Ferry would look like in hotel form. From egg shell-white and bottle green hues to navy-striped rugs, porthole-shaped mirrors and retro brass fixtures, this boutique address is brimming with nautical character. What the 66 guest rooms lack in space (ranging from 21 to 36sqm), they make up for with comfy beds, Apple TVs and delicious smelling sandalwood-infused shower amenities. The food’s excellent too – don’t miss Italian seafood and pasta at stylish Osteria Marzia on the ground floor. KS

Price: Doubles from HK$993 (£101)

Book now

Best for those on a budget: Mojo Nomad Central

Neighbourhood: Sheung Wan

A XL room at Mojo Nomad (Mojo Nomad)

This upstart brand, also with a twin property in the Aberdeen district, has opened a characterful boutique-in-feel property on busy Queen’s Road Central on the edge of the artsy Sheung Wan neighbourhood, one of Hong Kong’s zippiest. Rooms are compact (tiered from small to XL) but cleanly designed with lots of concrete, wood and white, while thoughtful touches such as headboard murals and framed modern art pieces. There’s also funky monochrome bunk bed dorms to bring the price down further (we are in one of the world’s most expensive cities, after all). Stay late late late at downstairs restaurant Mexican Te Quiero Mucho, which keeps the fun going – or provides some sustenance for those using the in-res co-work space. CA

Price: Rooms from HK$1,000 (£100)

Book now

Best for Hong Kong heritage: Mandarin Oriental

Neighbourhood: Central

Pierre, the eponymous restaurant of French chef Pierre Gagnaire, at the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong (Mandarin Oriental)

One of two properties in the city (the other being The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, above), the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong is the brand’s flagship hotel, having been located from its prime harbourside position since 1963 and entertained le tout ever since. Probably Hong Kong’s most-loved hotel, it occupies a particular part of local Hong Kong life: at the weekend, it’s buzzing with guests having a nightcap at vertiginous M Bar, ordering a curry and a beer in a tankard at the Captain’s Bar or perhaps snaffling Pierre Gagnaire’s Michelin-starred French food at Pierre. The award-winning, Chinoiserie-decorated spa has everything from treatments (with some drawn from traditional Chinese medicine) to a hair salon. And if you are staying, you’ll find rooms that are traditionally dressed, with lots of thick carpets, walnut furnishings and Chinese marble bathrooms. An added bonus is that every room comes with binoculars to gaze out at blockbuster city views. CA

Price: Rooms from HK$2,626 B&B (£267)

Book now

Best for star-spotting: Rosewood Hong Kong

Neighbourhood: Tsim Sha Tsui East

A suite bathroom, with freestanding bath and dual showers (Rosewood)

The Hong Kong Rosewood opened in spring 2019, bringing the brand beautifully to its home city at last. This super-luxury hotel, which occupies the top floors of one tower in the new K11 mixed-use development in the previously unloved Tsim Sha Tsui East neighbourhood, has already become the pied-a-terre of choice for the great and good of Asia’s celebrities. Perhaps because it ticks all the boxes and so much more: hand-hammered sinks and heated marble to make sure the robes are warm in the bathrooms; vast corner suites with almost panoramic views across the harbour; the exclusive 40th-floor Manor Club; and work by Damien Hirst casually hung in the Butterfly Room. But this turbo hotel can be cheeky too: the ground-floor bar “DarkSide” is a wink to Kowloon’s moniker, when compared to Hong Kong Island’s “light side”. CA

Price: Doubles from HK$3944 (£401)

Book now

