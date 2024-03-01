Hong Kong: heritage meets luxury in the traditional village of Tai O

On his latest visit to Hong Kong, travel expert Simon Calder spent time in the traditional village of Tai O on Lantau Island.

Along with his host Melanie Kwok from the Hong Kong Heritage Conservation Foundation, Simon takes a boat to get a closer look at the stilt houses as Melanie explains how the buildings are maintained.

Continuing his journey across the bay Simon visits the Marine Police Station, a historic building and now a nine-room hotel. Here you can enjoy the food and drink or go on a free guided tour, even if you’re not a hotel guest.