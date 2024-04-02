Rising in the West: creativity in West Kowloon

On his first Hong Kong visit for several years, travel expert Simon Calder’s principal desire was to be surprised. And the creative hub of West Kowloon Cultural District certainly didn’t disappoint!

Join Simon as he explores this dazzling development and all its ancient and modern art. He starts with the modern marvels of M +, which celebrates Hong Kong’s visual culture of the 20th and 21st centuries, before heading to Hong Kong Palace Museum, where over 900 artefacts (and an excellent restaurant) await.

He ends the day along the southern shore of Kowloon for the nightly 10-minute spectacular laser show.