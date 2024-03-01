Hong Kong: a soul replenishing journey through Lantau

Travel expert Simon Calder is on the island of Lantau, where he’s embarking on the three-and-a-half hour hike to Ngong Ping to see the 250 tonne bronze Tian Tan Buddha and the Po Lin Monastery.

Those who don’t fancy the hike can take the 25-minute cable car. But for fans of spectacular urban hikes, the trail from Tung Chung New Town is particularly rewarding.

Passing through Ngong Ping village, Simon reaches the famous monument, chatting to other visitors about their love of the region. To replenish after the long hike, Simon heads to Po Lin Monastery for a well-deserved vegetarian feast.