Street art, bao buns and hidden bars in Hong Kong’s central district

On his latest trip to Hong Kong, Simon Calder visited the Hollywood Road district of Central on Hong Kong Island.

On a tour with Alexandra Unrein, Simon gets to know the area’s famous street art, and how these colourful works have impacted the wider cityscape. After his tour he spends some time immersed in the incense of the famous Man Mo Temple, before tucking into the irresistible buns at Little Bao.

Simon’s final stop is an unassuming office block, on the first floor of which he discovers Ho Lan Jeng, a vibey gastropub which has become a local institution.