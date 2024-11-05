Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Have you ever spent months waiting to jet off to a sunny destination, spend time soaking up the rays on a beach, only to get there and for the weather to be terrible, forcing you to spend a week sitting inside at the hotel bar?

It can happen from time to time, causing upset for those who may have saved up all year to splash out on a European coastal resort.

However, this five-star Cypriot hotel may just have the answer to quelling holiday woes when rainy and windy weather halts the sunbathing.

The City of Dreams Mediterranean, which opened last year in Limassol on the southern coast of Cyprus, is a resort hotel that offers poolside relaxation, spa, amphitheatre entertainment along with its very own casino area, all situated a short distance from the beach.

The hotel says it is located in one of the sunniest spots of the country, with the island itself seeing up to 340 days of sunshine a year, and is confident that it can almost always guarantee sunshine, warm weather and clear skies when booking a stay at one of their 500 guest rooms.

While the City of Dreams promises sunshine, if the weather does not deliver during a holiday in the winter period, they are currently offering one complimentary night’s stay for every full day the resort has not met the “Sunshine Guarantee”.

City of Dreams defines its sunshine days as a day with at least 70 per cent direct sunlight, between 9am and 5pm, with the measurement of sunlight based on data from AccuWeather.

Despite entering the winter season, Limassol’s Mediterranean climate still stands strong in the low 20 degrees Celsius, with some days, such as temperatures forecast for Thursday (7 November) reaching as high as 28 degrees.

While it may be hard to have an overcast day on the southern shores of Cyprus, for those very few unlucky holidaymakers who are plagued with bad weather in Cyprus, the complimentary nights can be used as credit for their next visit within six months from their initial stay.

Senior vice president of City of Dreams Mediterranean Grant Johnson says: “There’s nothing worse than planning your holiday to escape the cold and having the weather turn when you arrive at your destination.

“We’re blessed with sun almost every day in Cyprus, but to put our guests’ minds at ease, we’ll invite them back (on us) if they don’t get sun while they’re here.”

