Another summer, another washout season. Unprecedented rainfall in some areas of the country, including flooding in the south-east and Scotland, with only intermittent sunshine, has left many feeling rightfully robbed of a sun-drenched summer.

No matter - with autumn sun holidays looking increasingly likely, we’ve selected some of the hottest (and sunniest) destinations to visit this October, with details of the current rules and restrictions to make your vitamin D fix as stress-free as possible.

Where is hottest in October?

Popular British holiday destinations with some of the warmest temperatures throughout October and into November include Cyprus, the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Malta and Turkey.

Cyprus sizzles into October with average daily highs of 28C and lows of 18C. In November that high drops to a still mild 22-24C, but with cooler evenings down to 13 degrees.

In the Canary Islands, each isle lingers around a high of 26C in October, with daily lowest temperatures at around 19 or 20C at night. That barely drops into mid November, with highs remaining at around 24C and lows still at around 19C - it’s also the best time to swim in the sea around the islands, as the water is at its warmest.

Malta still sees sunny highs of 25C in October (dropping to 20C or so in November); while the Balearics - Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera - have highs of 25C in October, staying sultry at around 20C by night. By November this cools slightly, but it’s still not uncommon to see highest temps in the mid-twenties.

Turkey’s holiday hotspots also enjoy highs of 25C in October, with pleasantly low humidity, and moves to a milder 20-21C in November.

What are the rules for travel to Cyprus?

A beach in Ayia Napa, Cyprus (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Cyprus is currently on the UK’s amber list, meaning that double-vaccinated travellers are not required to present a PCR test result or quarantine upon arrival.

While the UK was added to Cyprus’s red list on 8 July, the rules for vaccinated travellers remain the same.

However, if you have not had both vaccines, you will need to take a PCR test 72 hours before departure and provide proof upon arrival. Travellers arriving at the island’s Larnaca or Paphos airports must undergo another PCR test at their own expense once there, with results expected within three hours. Children under 12 are exempt from these tests.

Assuming both tests are negative, you can then continue your trip. If you test positive for Covid-19 while in Cyprus, you will have to self-isolate for 14 days and may be required to do this at a hotel.

Cyprus also operates a “SafePass” scheme in local venues, which is a vaccination certificate showing you have had at least one dose of the vaccine three weeks prior to the date of arrival, or medical proof of recovery from Covid-19 in the last six months.

All visitors are required to complete and present a Cyprus Flight Card in an electronic or printed format. It is valid for seven days, after which time you must test every 72 hours if you have not been vaccinated.

What are the rules for travel to the Canary and Balearic islands?

Las Teresitas beach in Tenerife (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As part of Spain, the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands are currently on the UK’s amber list, meaning that double-vaccinated travellers are not required to quarantine upon their return to the UK. Vaccinated visitors must, however, take a PCR test before they return to the UK and book a ‘day two’ test for after their arrival.

If you have not had both vaccines, however, you will need to self-isolate for 10 days once back in the UK and take a day two and a day eight test after arrival - with an option to release after an additional test on day five.

On arrival in Spain and its islands, British holidaymakers must present either a negative Covid test (PCR, TMA, LAMP or NEAR) taken within the 72 hours beforehand, or proof of full vaccination with the second injection having been given at least 14 days prior. Spain will accept an NHS Covid Pass as proof of vaccination status.

Before travel, passengers must also complete and sign an online Health Control Form no more than 48 hours prior to travel, declaring any known history of exposure to Covid-19 and giving contact details.

Anyone who has not completed this form electronically via the Spain Travel Health website or app may submit it in paper format prior to boarding.

What are the rules for travel to Malta?

Valletta, Malta (Getty/iStock)

The Maltese authorities require all UK arrivals to present proof of full vaccination, showing that you have had your second dose of the vaccine at least 14 days prior to your arrival. If you live in England, Northern Ireland or Wales, Malta will accept the NHS COVID Pass (both the digital and letter versions) as proof of your vaccination status. If you live in Scotland, Malta will accept your letter (but not digital versions).

While unvaccinated adults may not travel to Malta, unvaccinated children aged 5-11 can travel if they are accompanying their vaccinated parents/legal guardian and can show a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours before arrival. Children under 5 do not need to show a test result.

All visitors who qualify for the above must complete a Public Health Travel Declaration Form and the online Passenger Locator Form.

Coming back to the UK, Malta is on the green list, meaning travellers must take a PCR test in the 72 hours before their return journey, complete a passenger locator form, and take a day two test after arrival in the UK.

What are the rules for travel to Turkey?

View of the Blue Lagoon, Turkey (Getty Images)

At present, Turkey remains on the UK’s red list, meaning those returning to the UK after a Turkish sojourn will be required to quarantine for 10 full days in a managed quarantine hotel (the day you arrive in England counts as day zero), including taking coronavirus tests on or before day two, and on or after day eight, for the princely sum of more than £3,000 for a couple.

However, industry figures are hopeful that it may be promoted to the medium-risk amber list during next week’s travel update.

Tim White, the analyst who tweets as @TWMCLtd, told The Independent last week: “Turkey has been borderline red/amber for the last two reviews in my assessment.

“The positive test rate still a little too high but the country seems to have made great strides in submitting data about genomic sequencing now.

“I suspect it will be removed from the red list in the next review, much to the relief of many separated families.”

Currently, visitors to Turkey from the UK are required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

All visitors are also required to complete an online form within 72 hours of travel.