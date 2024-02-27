During his latest “exclusive” interview with GB News (well, they do pay him £100,000 a year for this sort of stuff…), Lee Anderson, currently ex-Tory MP for Ashfield, said that he’d been on a political journey.

That’s true. A few years ago, he was a Labour councillor and office manager to the then Labour MP for Ashfield, Gloria De Piero (who, oddly enough, also washed up on the shores of GB News as a presenter). He’d been on the Bennite left of Labour for all that time, and in 2017 was happy to campaign for Jeremy Corbyn to be prime minister. The first time he voted Conservative was in the 2019 “get Brexit done” election, when he was elected as a Conservative MP.

Like a few other seats, notably Sedgefield, previously represented by Tony Blair, it was a symbolic breakthrough in the so-called red wall – the defection of the working class to Boris Johnson’s Tory populism (and its, shall we say, overambitious promises about levelling up).