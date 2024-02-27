Lee Anderson says Tory MPs have privately given support over Sadiq Khan comments

Lee Anderson has said that Conservative MPs have privately offered him support after his support over his comments about Sadiq Khan.

The Ashfield MP received widespread criticism and had the Tory whip suspended after claiming the London mayor is being controlled by “Islamists”.

Mr Anderson told GB News that he has had WhatsApp messages from colleagues in the House of Commons but would not reveal their identities.

When asked if he had support from Tory MPs, Anderson said: "Yeah, there's no Labour MPs. They're calling for me to be stripped of the whip forever."