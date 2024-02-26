Starmer says Sunak ‘lacks backbone’ to call out Lee Anderson’s Islamophobia

Rishi Sunak “lacks the backbone” to call out Lee Anderson’s Islamophobic comments, Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday (26 February).

The former Tory deputy chairman had the Conservative whip suspended over the weekend after he claimed “Islamists” had “got control” of Sadiq Khan and London.

Mr Anderson doubled down on his criticism of the mayor on Monday and refused to apologise for his remarks which Rishi Sunak condemned as “wrong” as he broke his silence on the matter.

“The prime minister lacks the strength, he’s too weak. He can’t call it out for what it is,” the Labour leader said.