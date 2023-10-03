"Do as I say, not as I do" would be a better slogan for the Conservative Party rather than the present convoluted and mangled slogan sitting in front of Rishi Sunak.

Donating £100,000 to a wealthy public school and giving a £10 bottle of wine to a primary school raffle in his constituency highlights his lack of understanding of the lives of ordinary people. Using private helicopters for internal travel, rather than public transport, lays bare his lack of commitment to green issues and the environment.

How many remember his photo shoot opportunity, filling a Kia Rio with petrol? Were we really expected to believe it was his own transport?