Your view

Our system of politics is not fit for purpose – the vote on Gaza proved it

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 22 February 2024 17:52
When three parties cannot agree on such a fundamental issue what hope is there of them ever sorting out our failing NHS, transport systems or housing sector?

When three parties cannot agree on such a fundamental issue what hope is there of them ever sorting out our failing NHS, transport systems or housing sector?

The recent fiasco in the Commons shows just why this country’s pubic services are not fit for purpose.

The three motions put forward by the different parties were incredibly similar, and regardless the outcome of the votes would not have affected the situation in Gaza. The people of Palestine are suffering while our MP’s are grandstanding and trying to score points off each other instead of really trying to make a difference.

When three parties cannot agree on such a fundamental issue as stopping the massacre of thousands of innocent children, women and men, what hope is there of them ever sorting out our failing NHS, transport systems or housing sector?

