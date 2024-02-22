Penny Mordaunt claims Commons Speaker Hoyle is victim of ‘weak and fickle’ Starmer

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt blamed the Labour Party for chaotic scenes in the Commons on Wednesday (21 February) over a vote on Gaza.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle broke with convention to allow a vote on Labour’s Gaza ceasefire amendment.

Hoyle apologised to the House of Commons after the chamber descended into chaos, with MPs walking out in protest at his handling of the debate.

Ms Mordaunt today claimed Hoyle was a victim of “weak and fickle” Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

She told the Commons on Thursday: “I would never have done to him what the Labour Party have done to him.”