Disabled people are tired of being used as the government’s scapegoat

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 22 November 2023 18:05
<p>We have yet another chancellor yet again penalising those in our society with the least</p>

We have yet another chancellor yet again penalising those in our society with the least

How desperate can Rishi Sunak and his doomed Conservative Party get? One year they raise national insurance, and then when the finances are even worse and they clearly can’t afford to, they cut it.

Taxes are already the highest in decades. So to try and bribe the electorate for something that could potentially be implemented during a 2024 general election campaign, when they have already busted the economy once, is just absurd.

Our economy needs responsibility, proper investment and clean energy. The only energy left in the Tory party is spent on bullying the poor, the disabled and those on benefits just to keep the richest 1 per cent of taxpayers happy and the beloved blue rinse brigade at Tory supper clubs up and down the land with a smile on their face.

