Jeremy Hunt heckled as he announces benefits will be stopped in autumn statement

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is heckled as he announces benefits will be stopped during his autumn statement.

After announcing £1.3 billion of funding to help 300,000 people who have been unemployed for a year, Hunt said the Government will “ask for something in return”.

He said: “If after 18 months of intensive support jobseekers have not found a job, we will roll out a programme requiring them to take part in a mandatory work placement to increase their skills and improve their employability. And if they choose not to engage with the work search process for six months, we will close their case and stop their benefits.”