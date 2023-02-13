Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The appointment of Richard Sharp has undermined the whole ethos of the BBC

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 13 February 2023 18:58
Comments
<p>We need to be constantly alert to creeping political meddling in our national institutions </p>

We need to be constantly alert to creeping political meddling in our national institutions

(PA Archive)

The BBC has long been the subject of usually unfair criticism from both Tory and Labour supporters at different times – which ironically suggests that it is probably doing its job rather well.

As an inveterate listener to current affairs coverage on both Radio 4 and BBC TV, I have always found it scrupulously even-handed – to the point sometimes of giving too much air time to fringe populist voices. When individual producers, commentators and reporters overstep the mark they get pounced on pretty quickly by politicians and other media. However the BBC has an important role in investigative journalism, and that often does involve treading on some quite powerful toes, predictably provoking political outrage.

The constant threat to reduce or abolish the licence fee is already an example of blatant political interference. Of course, the BBC must be financially and editorially accountable, but to the public not to political parties, and the licence fee is not government money. The best arrangement would be for the BBC to have an apolitical supervisory board.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in