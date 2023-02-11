A police van burned during violent clashes outside a hotel in Merseyside housing asylum seekers on Friday, 10 February.

Anti-refugee demonstrators gathered outside the Suites Hotel, Knowsley, with a counter-protest by pro-migrant groups.

Merseyside Police confirmed that three people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

“During the evening, missiles have been thrown towards officers and damage caused to a police vehicle. No injuries have been reported at this time”, a police statement said.

“Those demonstrating against refugees at this protest tonight do not represent this community,” Knowsley MP Sir George Howarth said.

