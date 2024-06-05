Narendra Modi was the first world leader to be given a tour of the White House by a freshly elected Donald Trump. If that wasn’t enough of an honour, as well as a show of political intent, it was followed with a dinner attended by first lady Melania, vice-president Mike Pence, and every single senior member of the Trump administration.

Three years later, in 2020, Trump visited India with his family, and drew 125,000 people to a rally, “Namaste Trump”, at the Motera Stadium (now the Narendra Modi Stadium) in Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

After “Madman Across the Water” by Elton John and “Macho Man” by Village People – both Trump rally favourites – had been belted out to dancing crowd, Trump laid it on thick: “America loves India, respects India. India gives hope to all of humanity.” Modi was “a man I am proud to call my true friend”.