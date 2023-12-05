Reality TV has a ‘race problem’. Just look what happened to Nella Rose

I’m A Celebrity’s Nella Rose has become the second star voted out of the jungle, following in the footsteps of Frankie Dettori. And I’m not remotely surprised that she’s gone so soon.

It’s not a shock (for me, at least) that the 26-year-old social media influencer was in the first cohort of those to be voted out on this particular reality television programme: Black people often are. It’s a bit like horror movies – Black folks are typically the first to disappear.

In fact, I was quite happy not to watch I’m A Celebrity, for this very reason. I’ve long been disillusioned and rather triggered by programmes that routinely do Black people a disservice. But I’ll admit it: I was curious. I watched it for Nella, a popular online star whose work I’m familiar with. I wanted to see how she would fare as the lone Black woman in the jungle and offer a bit of solidarity from afar, too, by tuning in.