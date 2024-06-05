I have always been in favour of televised debates in election campaigns. They have served America well, and are standard in many western democracies. But this week’s ITV debate between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer has set the warning lights flashing – not just because it was poor television, but because it exposes risks for our democracy.

The skilled moderator Julie Etchingham grappled valiantly with the format, but the structure of the debate was terrible. The 45-second limit on many answers meant both leaders were forced into soundbites – “I have a plan” – and any time they hinted at a more interesting line they were promptly shut down. It was little wonder that the YouGov poll on the debate found that the most common word to describe the debate was “frustrating”, from 62 per cent of the viewers.

ITV made multiple mistakes. The first was to shoehorn the debate into less than an hour of airtime; and the second was to cram in so many different subjects that nothing got the time it deserved. Climate change and the future of the planet? Gabbled through in a couple of minutes. Peace in the Middle East? It only just avoided being in the quick-fire round.