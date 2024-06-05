Watch: Who did the British public think won Sunak and Starmer’s first TV debate?

Households across the UK on Tuesday 4 June watched Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer clash on live television in their first debate ahead of the general election.

The prime minister hoped to boost his Tory party’s dismal outlook, while Labour’s leader aimed to cement his status as the favourite.

Both acknowledged the country’s many problems, from fraying public services to a broken immigration system as they went head-to-head on ITV.

But who do the British public think won the first TV debate?