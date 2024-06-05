Watch key moments from Sunak and Starmer’s first TV debate

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer clashed on live television on Tuesday night (4 June) in the first debate ahead of the general election.

The prime minister hoped to boost his Tory party’s dismal outlook, while Labour’s leader aimed to cement his status as the favourite.

Both acknowledged the country’s many problems, from fraying public services to a broken immigration system as they went head-to-head on ITV.

They were also told - on multiple occasions - to keep the shouting to a minimum by presenter Julie Etchingham.

Here, The Independent takes a look at the key moments from the first TV debate.