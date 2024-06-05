Rishi Sunak “exploded Keir Starmer’s claim to be a credible candidate for prime minister” during Tuesday night’s debate, Michael Gove has suggested.

The pair went head-to-head on ITV ahead of next month’s general election and a snap poll suggested Mr Sunak narrowly came out on top.

Cabinet minister Mr Gove, however, suggested Sir Keir suffered a major defeat.

“It exploded Keir Starmer’s claim to be a credible candidate for prime minister on migration, on the doctors’ strike, on tax, on the economy,” Mr Gove said of the debate.

“On every single area that he was questioned on, Starmer was found wanting.”