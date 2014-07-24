Coolio has sold his soul to Pornhub
Gangsta's purgatory?
Pornhub is the new home of all future Coolio tracks, with the rapper signing a long-term deal with the adult site and shooting a new music video titled 'Take it to the Hub'.
The setting: The driveway of a house in Sherman Oaks, California.
The scene: Coolio, wearing a Pornhub t-shirt, hosing down porn stars in front of a red convertible as a director barks "Smile while you're doing this! Look like you're having a good time!"
Having previously dabbled in TV cookery, loafed around the Celebrity Big Brother and Ultimate Big Brother houses and sold off the rights to his entire music catalogue, the Gangsta's Paradise singer has found a new get rich quick scheme in the form of a distribution deal with the porn monolith, which will host all his music videos from now on.
His first, 'Take it to the Hub', stars adult actresses Jessica Bangkok, Missy Martinez and Skin Diamond, was catered by the nearby El Pollo Loco and features "twerking dinosaurs", according to TMZ, who posted a video of the shoot.
It will form part of a new album he is working on that will be released an as exclusive to paying Pornhub members, his first since 2009 and following last year's appropriately named single 'Get Rich'.
