Pornhub is the new home of all future Coolio tracks, with the rapper signing a long-term deal with the adult site and shooting a new music video titled 'Take it to the Hub'.

The setting: The driveway of a house in Sherman Oaks, California.

The scene: Coolio, wearing a Pornhub t-shirt, hosing down porn stars in front of a red convertible as a director barks "Smile while you're doing this! Look like you're having a good time!"

Having previously dabbled in TV cookery, loafed around the Celebrity Big Brother and Ultimate Big Brother houses and sold off the rights to his entire music catalogue, the Gangsta's Paradise singer has found a new get rich quick scheme in the form of a distribution deal with the porn monolith, which will host all his music videos from now on.

Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.