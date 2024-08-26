Support truly

Rumours of an Oasis reunion have reached fever pitch following a series of cryptic hints shared by Liam and Noel Gallagher in recent weeks.

On Saturday evening (24 August), a report claimed that the rock band, known for hits including “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, are planning a full-scale reunion for 2025, including huge shows in Manchester and London.

Both brothers have shared a countdown to their respective Instagram pages, which features a sign in the style of the Oasis logo with “27.08.24” and “8am” written in the middle.

As the time ticks towards the Britpop group’s hotly anticipated Tuesday morning announcement, here’s everything that has been said about Oasis’ rumoured reunion…

Are Oasis going on tour in 2025?

The only aspect of the Oasis speculation confirmed by the band is that Liam and Noel will make an announcement on Tuesday, 27 August at 8am.

Following reports by the Sunday Times, many believe the brothers will announce a tour, with speculation of dates scheduled at Manchester’s Heaton Park and London’s Wembley Stadium.

It has been claimed Oasis could play as many as 10 nights in Manchester and London, as well as rumoured performances in Scotland and a headline slot at Glastonbury Festival.

Oasis band members Noel and Liam Gallagher ( PA Archive )

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "All the speculation about this reunion can get a bit tiresome. But there’s a genuine feeling that next summer’s Glastonbury will be too much of an attraction for Liam and Noel to turn down.

"They have been made aware of the headline slot that’s open for them next summer. Now it’s all down to them.”

How much will Oasis tickets cost and when do they go on sale?

Both brothers have shared a countdown to an announcement later this week ( PA )

Both Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish have been criticised by fans this summer for selling “nosebleed” tour tickets for hundreds of pounds, with many Oasis fans concerned tickets to Liam and Noel’s rumoured reunion tour could follow suit.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Oasis tickets could cost over £100 and will go on sale just a week after Tuesday morning’s mysterious announcement.

If Glastonbury rumours prove true, Oasis fans can buy tickets to the festival for £355 plus a £5 booking fee later this year. However, an exact date is yet to be announced by organisers.

The Independent has contacted Noel and Liam Gallagher’s representatives for comment.