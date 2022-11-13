✕ Close Matt Hancock sings Ed Sheeran on I'm a Celebrity

Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and, as expected, the public keep voting for him to do all the gruesome trials.

His arrival at the camp has been met with mixed emotions, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.

Olivia Attwood, who was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle, said of Hancock after she left: “It’s funny to see him slimed and gunked but it isn’t funny if you didn’t get to hold someone’s hand when they died while he was snogging someone in his office.

“NHS workers are protesting to get paid enough money to survive and he is out earning money in the jungle. That doesn’t seem right, does it?”

Hosts Ant and Dec also wasted no time getting a dig in there after the politician said he was an Ed Sheeran fan.

The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th season, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019 after a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode – which aired on 6 November – here.

Tensions in the camp rose early on after Boy George accused Charlene White of being “controlling” after the Loose Women presenter took the lead in the kitchen.

And Seann Walsh opened up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver.

Hancock meanwhile, confided in the campmates that he he is looking for “forgiveness” after his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his breaking of lockdown rules.

Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...