I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live updates: Olivia Attwood shares why she left, plus her thoughts on Matt Hancock
The former health secretary has been asking for ‘forgiveness’ on the show
Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and, as expected, the public keep voting for him to do all the gruesome trials.
His arrival at the camp has been met with mixed emotions, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.
Olivia Attwood, who was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle, said of Hancock after she left: “It’s funny to see him slimed and gunked but it isn’t funny if you didn’t get to hold someone’s hand when they died while he was snogging someone in his office.
“NHS workers are protesting to get paid enough money to survive and he is out earning money in the jungle. That doesn’t seem right, does it?”
Hosts Ant and Dec also wasted no time getting a dig in there after the politician said he was an Ed Sheeran fan.
The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th season, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019 after a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode – which aired on 6 November – here.
Tensions in the camp rose early on after Boy George accused Charlene White of being “controlling” after the Loose Women presenter took the lead in the kitchen.
And Seann Walsh opened up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver.
Hancock meanwhile, confided in the campmates that he he is looking for “forgiveness” after his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his breaking of lockdown rules.
Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...
Olivia Attwood has shared her thoughts on Matt Hancock being on I’m a Celebrity...
“People weren’t expecting him to deal with it with humour, which is what he has done,” she said. “I would have approached it with humour too. Not that any of what he did was funny but banter would have been the least he deserves, I would have enjoyed that.
“Despite his obvious flaws he can laugh at himself which is always a redeeming quality. That said, he should have to answer questions.
“It’s funny to see him slimed and gunked but it isn’t funny if you didn’t get to hold someone’s hand when they died while he was snogging someone in his office. NHS workers are protesting to get paid enough money to survive and he is out earning money in the jungle. That doesn’t seem right, does it?”
Good morning! We’re back to blog the latest updates from the jungle...
First up we’ve got the full story about why Olivia Attwood was forced to quit the show.
Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity
‘I was heartbroken and gutted,’ she said
We’re pausing the live blog for a night, and will be back on Sunday 13 November
Miriam Margolyes is not happy about Matt Hancock being on the show...
So this happened last night...
Enough said:
Could you guess Zara Tindall’s place in line to the throne? The campmates couldn’t, much to Mike Tindall’s dismay...
I’m a Celebrity stars fail to guess Zara Tindall’s place in line to the throne
Mike Tindall was visibly disappointed that his campmates didn’t guess the correct place
Sue Cleaver told an incredible story to her fellow campmates last night.
Here’s a recap...
Fans react to Sue Cleaver’s ‘unbelievable’ birth mother story: ‘Mind-blowing’
‘Coronation Street’ star spoke about meeting her birth mother for the first time
My colleague Jessie Thompson has imagined a dystopian world where Matt Hancock wins the show...
What will happen if Matt Hancock actually wins I’m a Celeb?
Jessie Thompson has devised a step-by-step plan for the widely mocked MP if he wins this season of ‘I’m a Celebrity’, from bagging an ASOS deal with help from Ekin-Su’s agent, to chatting with Rita Ora on his own podcast
Here’s a look back to all the I’m a Celeb winners to date...
Every I’m a Celebrity winner and what they did next
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2021, 2019, 2018 and all the years before? Tony Blackburn and more
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies