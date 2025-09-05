Amazon has launched its first-ever ‘second chance deal days’, with discounts on tech, books, beauty and more, up until Tuesday 9 September. Unlike Amazon’s typical deal days, these discounts are offered on second-hand products, making further price cuts to products that are already discounted.

The online marketplace says it’s offering up to 50 per cent off the recommended retail price (RRP) for these items. There are products available from Amazon Resale, which are used but tested and sold through Amazon. You can also shop from Amazon Renewed, which is where you’ll find refurbished products that are professionally inspected, tested and repaired, according to the retailer.

Before you shop the sale, it’s worth bearing in mind that the RRP is the recommended price for new items, not used or refurbished ones. Even then, it’s not necessarily what Amazon – or other retailers for that matter – usually sell the item for.

I’ve combed through the deals, and I’m here to tell you which ones are worth your attention, with discounts across brands like Ninja, Fitbit and Sony. Take this PlayStation 5 dual sense wireless controller, listed for £52.75. The red percentage indicates that it’s 12 per cent off when buying second-hand, but according to our research, it’s been lingering around this price since April. While the RRP is £59.99, retailers like John Lewis and Very are selling it new for less than this. EE is selling it brand new for £52.99, its current lowest price, and used for £40.82.

So, to summarise, don’t take that red percentage you see next to the price as gospel. You can still make a decent saving with the second-hand sale at Amazon, but it’s always worth shopping around and using price tracking websites, such as camelcamelcamel, to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible.

Luckily, we’ve done some of the work for you. Below, we list the best deals in Amazon’s second-hand sale.

The best deals in Amazon’s first second-hand sale

Amazon says these deals are available until Tuesday 9 September, but if you miss out, as these products could see discounts in the lead up to Black Friday. The links below will take you to Amazon’s product page, so make sure to select the ‘used’ option for the lowest price.

What are my rights when I buy second-hand items?

When you buy something from a retailer online, you have the right to return an item for any reason. You have 14 days from the date you receive the item to let the retailer know you want to return it, then an additional 14 days to do so.

You still have this right if the goods are second-hand, though only if you’re purchasing from a retailer, not another individual. This will apply to most, if not all, of the goods you buy in Amazon’s second-hand sale.

On top of this, Amazon says you can return “most” products within 30 days of receiving them. For more information, see Amazon’s returns support centre.

You also have a legal right for goods to be of ‘satisfactory quality’, taking into account the item’s price and age. If something you buy second-hand from Amazon develops a fault after the 30 day returns window, and you don’t think this is reasonable, it’s worth requesting a refund or replacement. See Amazon’s guidance for how to do this.