There are only a few hours left before Amazon pulls the shutters down on Prime Day and says sayonara to some mega savings for another year. So if you’re racing to save on tech in the sale, the ecommerce giant’s Fire TV Sticks have crashed in price.

Both of the newest Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming devices, which launched in September last year, have been discounted by over 40 per cent, while the entry-level Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick are both nearly half price.

Giving you access to a wealth of streaming apps, games and more, you’ll be able to stream in 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, with cinematic sound in your living room thanks to Dolby Atmos. Fire TV Sticks essentially turn the dumbest of tellies into super smart ones.

Amazon’s sale, which kicked off yesterday and finishes at midnight tonight, has seen discounts drop across a wide range of product categories, including TVs, laptops, household essentials and home appliances, and there are lots more deals across Amazon’s own line of products, including Echo speakers, Ring doorbells and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Was £69.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s most powerful streaming device yet is now its lowest price ever. The neat device slips neatly into your TV’s HDMI port and delivers access to all of your favourite streaming services in ultra-high-definition. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can tuck into the best TV and film streaming has to offer. Even better, it can control compatible smart home devices, such as cameras and lights – all with the touch of a button. It even has an Alexa smart remote, and turns your TV into an ambient piece of wall art when not in use.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

With 45 per cent off, this streaming stick brings 4K movies and TV shows to your television or computer monitor. Like all versions of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, it connects to your TV’s HDMI port and hooks up to the internet via your wifi router. You then have access to apps such as Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon’s own Prime TV (as long as you have a subscription to each of these services). Again, it comes with an Alexa voice remote and is 30 per cent faster than the older model.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: Was £44.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

Save a huge 49 per cent on the basic Fire TV Stick this Prime Day. If you don’t mind your content without 4K support, and just want a streaming device that turns your really old telly into something a little smarter, this is the streamer for you. It comes with an Alexa voice remote, supports Dolby Atmos for imemrsive audio, and gets you access to thousands of apps, channels, streaming platforms and more. It’s also 50 per cent faster than the previous model.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: Was £34.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Amazon Prime Day sale also includes a 43 per cent discount on the entry-level Fire TV stick lite. This works just like the 4K version, but its video resolution is limited to 1,080px full HD. If you don’t have a 4K TV, or want to add Alexa voice control and streaming apps such as Netflix and iPlayer to an older television, this is a great, low-cost way to do it.

