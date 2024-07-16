Support truly

As someone who reads a lot of books, I’ve had a Kindle on my wish list for a while, but never quite got around to adding it to my basket. But for Prime Day, Amazon has reduced its Kindle paperwhite to just £64.99 – the lowest price I’ve seen.

Instead of dragging around book after book – I’ve been known to read books that are 800+ pages long which is not conducive to commuting – a Kindle collates novels, biographies and stories into one compact and lightweight place.

You can download books wherever you have access to wifi and if you decide to sign up for Kindle Unlimited, you can read as many magazines and books as you’d like for a set price a month – and this Prime Day you can make the most of three months free to whet your appetite.

The online giant's sale means there's also a whole host of discounts I'm making use of, including Apple (AirPods pro 2 have been reduced to their lowest-ever price) and some impressive savings on beauty products. But read on to see why I'm taking advantage of this generous discount on

Kindle paperwhite: Was £84.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The best ereader in our review, The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan praised the device for being “really exceptional (gaining the top spot in this round-up)”.

“The front light has also been improved recently, to make it subtler and adjustable in terms of warmth as well as brightness. Like the oasis, the paperwhite is waterproof – it’s able to withstand submersion in 2m of water for up to an hour.

The paperwhite is the best balance of advanced features and reasonable price of any Kindle, or any other ebook reader. Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer type of e-ink, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions,” wrote Phelan.

Currently reduced to its lowest price – it was last reduced to this low in February 2023 – and there is no guarantee it will be again. I’m certainly adding it to my basket ahead of my next summer holiday.

Kindle paperwhite 16GB: Was £159.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £159.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk Kindle paperwhite signature edition: Was £179.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £179.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk Kindle scribe: Was £329.99, now £209.99, Amazon.co.uk

