The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Ninja’s bestselling dual-drawer air fryer has a massive £94 discount for Prime Day
The Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer is down to just £124.99 in the sale
Ninja makes some of the best air fryers in the world, and the foodi dual zone is the model that truly cemented its reputation. As one of the first and most popular dual-drawer designs on the market, it solved a problem that had tormented air fryers since their inception: how to cook your main and your side at the same time, without one going cold.
The Ninja foodie dual zone is a perennial bestseller, and this Prime Day Amazon has cut the price from £218.99 down to just £124.99 – a massive 43 per cent saving and one of the best air fryer deals we’ve seen this year.
If you’ve been patiently holding out for a big discount on an excellent dual-drawer air fryer, this is the one to get. Here’s why.
Follow live: The latest Amazon Prime Day deals as they drop
Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer, AF300UK: Was £218.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk
The genius of the Ninja foodie dual zone lies in its two independent cooking zones. This allows you to air fry your salmon in one drawer while roasting vegetables in the other, using completely different functions, temperatures, and times. The clever sync function ensures both drawers finish cooking at the exact same moment, so your entire meal is hot and ready to eat at once.
With six cooking functions – including air fry, max crisp, and roast – and a generous 7.6 litre capacity that can handle a 1.6kg chicken, it’s a versatile kitchen appliance for hungry families. Like all air fryers it’s also significantly faster and more energy-efficient than a conventional oven, and won’t make your kitchen unbearably hot during the heatwave. This model consistently tops bestseller lists for a reason, and at this price, it’s an absolute bargain.
Want the best deals as they happen? Follow our Prime Day liveblog