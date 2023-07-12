Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We’re now on day two of the Amazon Prime Day 48-hour sale, so if you’re after a bargain, you may want to move swiftly. But don’t go thinking the good deals have run out just yet.

So far, we’ve seen prices slashed across coffee machines, cordless vacuum cleaners, Amazon-own devices, home appliances and much more.

Add to that stellar savings with the Apple Watch, AirPods Pro earbuds and Ninja air fryerbeing their lowest price ever, and it’s safe to say this Prime Day is proving to be incredibly impressive.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Day deals

For home-owners, we may have spied another saving that’s sure to spark some interest and, in even better news, it’s also been judged as an Indybest best buy, so it’s well worth every penny.

Of course, we’re talking about the Ring video doorbell, which is now 40 per cent off in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know about the deal and to see our review of how this clever bit of kit works in action.

Ring video doorbell: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A saving of £40 will certainly leave you feeling smug, especially when you now never need to miss a parcel.

Named the best overall buy in our video doorbell guide, our tester only had good things to say about this snazzy piece of home security. “There’s an HD camera, with really good feedback to your phone, the lag was very fractional – almost imperceptible, in fact – and it even has night vision,” they shared, adding, “It was an absolute breeze to install too – DIY novices will be able to do it with no trouble.”

“It enables you to talk to people on your doorstep through the easy-to-navigate app, even when you’re not at home,” they raved. And at 40 per cent off, now may be the best time to buy.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on video doorbells and other tech offers, try the below links:

Looking for other options? Take a look at our guide to the video doorbells