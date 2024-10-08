When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Calling all bargain hunters. Amazon Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days sale) may have finally arrived, but the clock is a-ticking, and you don’t have long left to save on air fryers, Amazon devices, laptops, TVs, home appliances, beauty and more.

We’ve almost reached the finish line of Amazon’s 48-hour sale, and soon most of the deals will cease to exist. With new deals dropping all the time, the IndyBest team is continuing to seek out the very best savings right up until the very end, with giant cups of coffee in hand.

So far, we’ve spotted the biggest-ever discount on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 and Ninja’s cult dualzone air fryer. There’s still more to come but, with the sound of Amazon’s deal clock ticking, you might be wondering when the sale will come to an end.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the stellar deals waiting in your virtual basket, we’ve pulled together this handy guide so you know exactly when the deals end, without tears in your eyes as they go back up to full price.

When did Amazon Prime Day 2024 start in the UK?

Amazon kicked off its Prime Day sale on Tuesday 8 October at midnight and you don’t have long to make the most of the deals. It’s a 48-hour event, meaning all the red-tag discounts will go back up in price before you know it.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2024 end?

Amazon Prime Day will end at 11:59pm on Wednesday 9 October. Most of the deals will cease to exist once the clock strikes midnight, so you’d better get your skates on if you’re still having a cheeky browse.

Is Prime Day only for Prime members?

Sadly, yes. Prime Day is a celebration of Amazon’s Prime members, so you’ll actually need to be a Prime member to secure all the deals.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per year or £95 per month. If you’re not already a Prime member, you might be eligible for a free 30-day trial of Prime. It’s only available to Amazon customers who have never been a Prime member before or haven’t been a Prime member in the last 12 months.

If you’re between the ages of 18 and 22, you can also get an even longer six-month free trial, as well as half-price memberships, meaning you’ll pay just £4.49 instead of £8.99 per month. Sign up now before the deals end tomorrow.

Will there be more Amazon sales this year?

We don’t know for certain, but this is likely the last of Amazon’s Prime sales this year, but we do of course have the online giant’s Black Friday event to look forward to.

This year alone, we’ve seen the Amazon Spring Sale in March, which is open to every Amazon customer; the Amazon Prime Day in July; and then this Amazon Big Deal Days Sale now, in October.

The best Prime Day deals in 2024 (so far):

We’ve got an extensive guide to the very best Prime Day deals that you can shop now. But for convenience’s sake, we’ve put together a short list of the top 15 best Prime Day discounts right now:



Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £100, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk Echo pop smart speaker: Was £44.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £44.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja foodi dual zone digital air fryer AF300UK: Was £219, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Was £219, now £149, Amazon.co.uk Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ202UKT: Was £279.99, now £179.95, Amazon.co.uk

Was £279.99, now £179.95, Amazon.co.uk Nespresso vertuo next automatic pod coffee machine: Was £169, now £88, Amazon.co.uk

Was £169, now £88, Amazon.co.uk Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk The Inkey List retinol eye cream: Was £12.99, now £8.54, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £8.54, Amazon.co.uk Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £259, Amazon.co.uk

Was £379, now £259, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Fire TV 50in omni QLED series 4K: Was £649.99, now £379.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £649.99, now £379.99, Amazon.co.uk Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish, 24cm: Was £285, now £199.93, Amazon.co.uk

