There’s no denying the convenience of Amazon Prime. From fast and free, sometimes same-day delivery, to exclusive deals (such as its Amazon Prime Day event running now), entertainment through Prime Video and Prime Music, and so much more. But if you’re a foodie, I’ve just spotted an offer I don’t think you’ll be able to resist.

Amazon Prime members can get a Grubhub+ membership, which would ordinarily set you back $9.99 per month. You’ll get unlimited $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees, and exclusive offers on orders from some Grubhub+ restaurants.

But that’s not all, Amazon is also running a limited-time offer in honor of Prime Day that gets you 50 percent off orders over $25, and orders up to $20 when you use the exclusive discount code “PRIME50”. Plus, you’ll also be able to snag a five per cent Grubhub+ credit back on eligible pick-up orders.

According to Amazon, this could save you $300 a year. Feeling tempted? I’d recommend you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership now.

How to get an Amazon Prime account

In order to get access to this offer, you will need to be a Prime member, but signing up is simple, and you can cancel your subscription at any time. A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually, and there are discounts available for young adults and qualifying government-assistance recipients. However, if you're unsure whether you want to commit to a subscription, there is a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, provided you’re a new member who hasn't already used a free trial.

How to order with Grubhub on Amazon

Once your Amazon Prime membership is set up, you will need to link your Amazon account with Grubhub. When this is done, you should be able to place your Grubhub order, either through the Amazon website or app. It’s worth noting that, even if you're not a Prime member, you can still order food on Grubhub using your Amazon account.

Read more: When does Amazon Prime Day end in the U.S.?