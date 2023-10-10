Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all bargain hunters: Amazon Prime Day – or Prime Big Deal Days, as the retailer is calling it – is in full swing, with the online giant dropping the price of everything from home appliances (including air fryers, coffee machines and vacuums), mattresses and beauty to tech (think laptops, TVs and headphones), Apple products and Amazon devices.

As always, our expert shopping team at IndyBest has been keeping a keen eye on the best deals emerging throughout the event. We’ve already spotted that both Ninja’s air fryer and Revlon’s Dyson airwrap alternative have been reduced to their lowest price.

While we’re still on the first day of deals, we’re sure you’re beginning to wonder when the sale might come to an end. To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the stellar deals waiting in your online shopping basket, we’ve got all the information you need about this year’s event. Read on for everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The Amazon Prime Day sale is an annual shopping event lasting for 48 hours, during which time thousands of products across a whole host of categories are reduced, including

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023 in the UK?

Amazon’s sale began at midnight on Tuesday 10 October and lasts two days.

The 2023 sale is currently in full swing and, so far, we’ve seen savings on some seriously big-name brands, including Apple, Shark, Ninja, Sony, Ring and more.

While the sale traditionally happens just once a year – typically during the summer months – this is the third sale event that the online giant has hosted this year.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day lasts just 48 hours, which means that time is ticking on your chance to grab a bargain for 2023, because the sale ends at 11.59pm tomorrow night (11 October), so you’d better be quick.

Is Prime Day only for Prime members?

Yes. The event is only open to members of Amazon’s Prime subscription programme. A membership costs £8.99 per month and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other advantages that are not available to regular shoppers.

Signing up for an Amazon Prime membership is easy, just pop over to the sign-up page and enter your details. A perk of being a Prime member is that you’ll benefit from a free 12-month subscription to Deliveroo plus – so that’s unlimited free delivery on all of your orders over £25.

You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Day, and, if the membership isn’t right for you, it’s fairly easy to cancel too.

Will there be more Amazon sales this year?

While Amazon Prime Day is typically a once-a-year bonanza, the retailer has ripped up the rule book in recent years. This year, we’ve seen three Prime Day shopping events – one in March, a second in July and now in October.

While we think this one will be the last event, Amazon is likely to host a Black Friday sale, which has become recognised as one of the biggest shopping events of the year. This event usually takes place in November, marking the start of the Christmas shopping season. We’ll be on hand to bring you the latest deals during the Black Friday sale, so make sure to check back in with us nearer the time.

